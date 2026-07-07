Redington Earns Frontier Distributor Designation Within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program

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Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation catalyst, announced that it has earned the Frontier Distributor designation within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program.

The Frontier Distributor designation recognizes distributors that consistently enable partner success through scale, readiness, and execution, demonstrating strong operational maturity, partner enablement capabilities, and measurable customer impact. This achievement reflects Redington’s role in supporting partners and customers with the infrastructure, programs, and services required to deliver outcomes using Microsoft technologies.

With this designation, Redington joins Microsoft distribution partners worldwide recognized for accelerating partner readiness and driving enterprise-scale adoption of Microsoft technologies.

Mr. Sayantan Dev, Global Head, Software Solutions Group, Redington

“Earning the Frontier Distributor designation reflects the maturity of the Microsoft ecosystem we have built and our shared commitment to helping partners navigate the next wave of AI-led transformation,” said Mr. Sayantan Dev, Global Head, Software Solutions Group, Redington. “The opportunity ahead is not simply about deploying technology; it is about helping customers solve business problems faster, operate more intelligently, and create measurable value. This designation gives us access to enhanced capabilities, programs, and resources that will further strengthen how we support partners globally – enabling them to innovate with confidence, accelerate customer success, and differentiate themselves in a rapidly evolving market.”

The Frontier Distributor designation enhances Redington’s ability to support channel partners with deeper capabilities across the Microsoft ecosystem, strengthening engagement from enablement through to execution.

For partners across the Middle East, India, Turkey, and Africa, this translates into faster time-to-value through scalable go-to-market frameworks, stronger technical expertise across AI, cloud, security, and business applications, and improved execution of complex enterprise and multi-country transformation projects.

Partners also benefit from enhanced access to Microsoft programs, incentives, and solution architecture expertise, greater consistency in deployment and lifecycle support, and stronger readiness to lead AI-driven transformation initiatives.

Ms. Alex Zagury, Corporate Vice President, Global Channel Sales at Microsoft

“The Frontier Distributor designation recognizes elite Cloud Solution Provider distributors, such as Redington, who enable partners to accelerate cloud solutions more effectively,” said Ms. Alex Zagury, Corporate Vice President, Global Channel Sales at Microsoft. “This distinction reflects their ability to drive differentiation at scale and deliver meaningful value to small and medium-sized businesses.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Redington

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