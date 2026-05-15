Redington delivers record FY26 revenue of ₹119,347 crore; Q4 revenue grows 25% YoY

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Redington Limited, a leading technology solutions provider, announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. The Company reported strong revenue growth, supported by continued momentum across its solutions-led businesses, technology portfolios, and core operating markets.

For Q4 FY26, Redington reported global revenue of ₹33,269 crore, representing year-on-year growth of 25%. Net profit for the quarter excluding exceptional items stood at ₹467 crore and net profit margin at 1.4%.

For FY26, Redington delivered revenue of ₹119,347 crore, representing year-on-year growth of 20% and net profit margin stood at 1.3%.

The quarter reflected strong performance across Redington’s core business, particularly in India, where revenue grew 50% and Net Profit grew 41%. Growth was fuelled by increased demand in the PC business, large enterprise deals, premiumisation in mobility, and continued momentum in cloud and cybersecurity. The Middle East and Africa markets also sustained growth momentum, particularly through cloud and cybersecurity-led offerings, despite geopolitical uncertainties during the quarter.

Q4 FY26 marked Redington’s continued evolution from a traditional distributor to a technology solutions orchestrator. Growth was driven by increasing demand for cloud, software, cybersecurity, AI-led infrastructure, enterprise technology solutions, and value-added services. Organizations across markets continued to invest in modernization initiatives, digital infrastructure, and secure technology environments, creating strong opportunities across Redington’s ecosystem.

Business Segment Performance

The performance for the quarter reflects broad-based momentum across Redington’s portfolio, with growth across software, endpoint, mobility, and enterprise technology solutions.

Software Solutions Group (SSG) grew 31% year-on-year, supported by increased adoption of cloud, cybersecurity, software-led engagements, AI-driven solutions, and subscription-led models.

grew 31% year-on-year, supported by increased adoption of cloud, cybersecurity, software-led engagements, AI-driven solutions, and subscription-led models. End Point Solutions Group (ESG) grew 28% year-on-year, aided by demand for commercial PCs and AI-enabled enterprise PCs.

grew 28% year-on-year, aided by demand for commercial PCs and AI-enabled enterprise PCs. Mobility Solutions Group (MSG) grew 19% year-on-year, led by premium smartphone demand and continued expansion of retail-led distribution models.

grew 19% year-on-year, led by premium smartphone demand and continued expansion of retail-led distribution models. Technology Solutions Group (TSG) grew 34% year-on-year, driven by large enterprise deals and demand for infrastructure-led solutions.

Mr. V. S. Hariharan, Managing Director & Group CEO, Redington Limited

“Our performance this quarter reflects the resilience of our business model and the discipline with which our teams continue to execute. As technology spending becomes more strategic, we are seeing strong opportunities across cloud, software, cybersecurity, enterprise infrastructure, AI, and digital services. Our core markets continue to deliver, and our services capabilities are increasingly helping customers across the cloud, security, and software lifecycle. Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding market reach, deepening partner engagement, and building a business positioned for long-term value creation through digital routes-to-market, AI-led capabilities, and ecosystem orchestration,” said Mr. V. S. Hariharan, Managing Director & Group CEO, Redington Limited.

The Company continues to closely monitor geopolitical developments globally and remains focused on maintaining operational resilience across its markets.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Redington

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