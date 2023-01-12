Redington Collaborates with Jakson Group to Accelerate Adoption of Green Energy Products in South India

- Advertisement - -

Redington Limited, a leading technology solutions provider, announced its partnership with Jakson Group, a leading energy solutions company, to distribute solar panels and green energy products in South India markets of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala. As a part of the partnership, Redington will enable the seamless distribution of Jakson’s high-quality products such as new high-efficiency solar panels and other technologically advanced products in the solar ecosystem.

The partnership also entails a potential of expanding Jakson’s reach to other markets in India, and strengthen Redington’s current portfolio of solar products. The partnership between Redington and Jakson will help to accelerate the mainstream adoption of solar power by businesses as well as consumers.

Pradeep Srikanthan, Business Head of Redington Solar.

“We at Redington are very excited to join hands with the Jakson Group to fuel wider adoption of solar technologies and green energy products in India. Renewable sources of energy are not only crucial but an absolute necessity for the ecosystem and the environment at large. Through our distribution capabilities and deep geographical access, Jakson products will now be available across various markets in South India. We will also explore adding more Jakson Green Energy products into our Distribution portfolio as we strengthen our relationship with Jakson on a PAN India basis”, said Pradeep Srikanthan, Business Head of Redington Solar.

Anurag Garg, COO of Jakson Solar

Anurag Garg, COO of Jakson Solar, said, “We are glad to partner with Redington Solar and envisage strengthening our footprints in Southern India for our solar modules’ distribution business. With Jakson’s robust presence in the energy domain for the last 75 years and Redington’s large distribution network, this partnership will bring together our capabilities to accelerate solar adoption in India. Now our quest for sustainability gets more empowered through our green energy offerings, and we hope that it will help the nation to unlock and enable future energy by creating a truly Atmanirbhar India.”

Established in 1947, Jakson Group is a leading energy solutions company providing expertise in the fields of distributed energy, solar power, battery energy storage systems, and solar and electrical engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). With four manufacturing facilities, over 30 sales offices, and a wide network of channel partners and dealers, Jakson is one of the top 10 energy companies in India. The company is dedicated to providing superior quality products and cost-effective solutions to its clients, backed by its long-standing expertise in the energy industry.

