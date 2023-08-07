Redington and Scrut Automation Collaborate to Deliver Advanced Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms

- Advertisement - -

Redington Limited has announced a strategic partnership with Scrut Automation, a risk-focused compliance automation platform that helps simplify and streamline information security for cloud-native companies. This collaboration aims to extend the availability of Scrut Automation’s highly acclaimed Governance Risk and Compliance Platform (smartGRC) to a wider range of customers through Redington’s extensive partner network, which comprises over 40,000 channel partners.

By joining forces with Scrut Automation, a recognized leader in the field of compliance automation, Redington aims to enhance customers’ access to advanced compliance solutions. Scrut’s proprietary smartGRC platform empowers organizations to reduce ~70% of their manual effort in maintaining compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI DSS, and privacy laws like HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA.

Mr. R Venkatesh, President, Enterprise Business Group, Redington Limited

Mr. R Venkatesh, President, Enterprise Business Group, Redington Limited said, “We are excited to embark on this strategic collaboration with Scrut Automation to bring their cutting-edge Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms to our extensive partner network. This collaboration reinforces Redington’s commitment to providing innovative and robust compliance solutions to our customers. Together, we aim to empower organizations across industries with advanced tools to enhance their compliance posture and effectively mitigate security risks.”

Mr. Pratyush Kukreja, Business Head – APAC, Scrut Automation

Mr. Pratyush Kukreja, Business Head – APAC, Scrut Automation said, “We are delighted to join forces with Redington Limited in this strategic alliance, as it allows us to extend the availability of our Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms to a wider customer base in India. Redington’s extensive partner network provides us with an unparalleled opportunity to deliver our risk-first compliance automation platform to organizations seeking comprehensive compliance solutions. Together, we are committed to equipping businesses with the tools they need to proactively assess and enhance their compliance posture, ensuring a robust defence and streamlining otherwise onerous compliance audits.”

Scrut Automation’s cutting-edge platform provides a holistic view of compliance risks within and outside corporate networks. Through its smartGRC platform, Scrut Automation helps customers identify relevant risk areas and uncover often-overlooked risks using a prebuilt library of risks and ready integrations across an organization’s application landscape. Equipped with a real-time view of their risks, customers can build their control structure, unique to their risk posture, and automate labor-intensive control monitoring and compliance tasks right on the smart GRC platform. The platform enables this through automated workflows, pre-built control-framework mapping, continuous cloud diagnostics, and automated evidence collection across its SaaS tools and cloud integrations.

By leveraging Redington’s extensive partner network, the partnership aims to make Scrut Automation’s innovative platform accessible to a wider customer base, empowering organizations across industries to strengthen their compliance resilience.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.