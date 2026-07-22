Redington and Resulticks Enter into a 5-year Strategic Relationship for Market Expansion

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Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets, announced a strategic distribution relationship with Resulticks, a global leader in real-time audience engagement solutions. The five-year collaboration is designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced, real-time customer engagement technologies across the Middle East, India, as well as South East and South Asia (SESA).

The partnership brings together Redington’s extensive channel ecosystem and market reach with Resulticks’ AI-driven engagement platform, enabling organizations to deliver connected, data-driven customer experiences across digital channels.

Through this collaboration, Redington will support the expansion of Resulticks’ presence across key markets in the Middle East while strengthening its reach in India. In parallel, Resulticks will work closely with Redington to accelerate growth opportunities across several markets in the SESA region. Over the five-year period, Redington and Resulticks are aiming at a market opportunity of more than $150 million across the Middle East, India, and the Rest of Asia.

The central focus of the partnership is empowering channel partners with new capabilities and revenue opportunities, supported by joint investments in partner enablement, demand generation, and ecosystem development. The program introduces a structured partner engagement model that goes beyond traditional distribution, helping partners build expertise in AI-powered engagement technologies while unlocking performance-based incentives and new avenues for value creation.

By combining technology innovation with ecosystem enablement, the two companies aim to help businesses adopt real-time, end-to-end audience engagement strategies that drive stronger customer connections, measurable outcomes, and long-term growth.

Mr. Sayantan Dev, Global Head, Software Solutions Group, Redington

“As organizations increasingly look to engage customers in real time and make smarter decisions through AI, the demand for intelligent, data-driven engagement platforms is growing rapidly across our markets,” said Mr. Sayantan Dev, Global Head, Software Solutions Group, Redington. “This partnership with Resulticks brings those capabilities into the Redington ecosystem, enabling our channel partners to deliver more intelligent and connected customer experiences. Just as importantly, it creates meaningful new opportunities for partners to grow – expanding their solution portfolios, building new capabilities, and unlocking stronger revenue potential. Together, we are enabling our ecosystem to move forward with confidence and truly Unlock Next.”

“Across industries, companies are rethinking how they use data to build deeper and more meaningful relationships with their customers,” said Ms. Redickaa Subrammanian, CEO of Resulticks. “The Resulticks platform was designed to help organizations bring together data, AI, and engagement into a single, unified approach – allowing businesses to orchestrate real-time interactions across the entire customer journey. Working with Redington gives us the ability to scale this vision across multiple markets through an ecosystem that understands the local landscape and can help customers translate technology into measurable outcomes.”

Mr. V. S. Hariharan, Managing Director and Group CEO, Redington

Adding to this, Mr. V. S. Hariharan, Managing Director and Group CEO, Redington said, “This partnership reflects how Redington is advancing from a traditional distribution model to a true technology orchestrator – shaping and scaling ecosystems that deliver next‑generation capabilities across markets. Our collaboration with Resulticks unites deep market access, a powerful partner network, and advanced AI-driven engagement platforms to create meaningful impact for customers. Together, we are empowering partners and enterprises to Unlock Next – driving new value, smarter outcomes, and sustained leadership in an increasingly data‑driven world.”

The collaboration will be led jointly from Dubai, India and Singapore, reflecting both companies’ commitment to accelerating AI-driven engagement capabilities across key markets in the Middle East, India, and Asia. Together, the partnership will help organizations and partners Unlock Next by enabling more intelligent, real-time customer engagement and new opportunities for growth.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Redington

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