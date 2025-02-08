Redington and HP India Unveil Next-Generation HP Indigo Digital Print solutions at Print Pack India 2025, Marking Two Decades of Partnership

- Advertisement -

Redington Limited, a leading integrated IT solutions provider and Fortune India 500 company, in collaboration with HP India, will showcase the latest innovations from the HP Indigo series at Printpack India 2025. This year marks a significant milestone as the two companies celebrate 20 years of a successful partnership, reinforcing their shared commitment to driving digital transformation in the printing industry.

Marking a significant achievement, Redington and HP have installed the 25th B2-size HP Indigo Digital Offset Press in India, with half of these installations located in Tier 2 cities. This milestone highlights HP Indigo’s leadership in delivering high-quality, high-productivity digital printing solutions and demonstrates its commitment to expanding access to advanced technology across diverse markets.

Showcasing the Latest Innovations at PrintPack 2025

At PrintPack 2025, Redington and HP India will showcase the latest innovations from the HP Indigo series, offering visitors an immersive experience through live demonstrations, interactive zones, and an extensive application gallery. Key highlights include:

HP Indigo 100K Digital Press

Revolutionize your print operations with the world’s most productive B2 digital solution. The HP Indigo 100K prints 6,000 sheets/hour, reducing turnaround times and costs. Its advanced paper handling and offset-like architecture ensure high productivity and quality.

HP Indigo 15K Digital Press

Elevate your print quality with the HP Indigo 15K, delivering high-definition, offset-matching results. With seven ink stations and unlimited color combinations, it’s ideal for commercial and photo printers. Supports substrates up to 600 microns and B2/B3 formats.

HP Indigo 6K Digital Press

Experience versatile, on-demand digital printing with the HP Indigo 6K. Ideal for diverse applications, including labels, packaging, and folding cartons. HP emphasizes high-quality digital printing for any job, regardless of length.

As part of the expo showcase, visitors can experience HP xRServices, powered by Microsoft HoloLens 2, in real-time. This innovative solution allows users to virtually connect with HP engineers during print production. By wearing the HoloLens 2 headset, participants will feel as though they are side-by-side with a virtual coach, guiding them through the process and significantly enhancing workflow efficiency.

Mr. A Appadurai, Country Manager, Indigo & Inkjet Business Solutions, HP India

Mr. A Appadurai, Country Manager, Indigo & Inkjet Business Solutions, HP India said, “India’s printing and packaging industry is transforming rapidly. Businesses are focusing on personalized, eco-friendly designs that resonate with customers and reduce waste. Digital printing is at the front of this shift, enabling businesses to innovate and scale like never before. HP has already installed 25 B2 digital presses across India, with 50% of them in Tier 2 cities. This demonstrates our commitment to empowering customers nationwide and underscores our leadership in the B2 segment.”

He added, “At HP, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. We are continuously developing cutting-edge technologies to deliver exceptional quality and personalized solutions for our customers. We’re thrilled to participate in Printpack 2025 and showcase our latest advancements in digital printing that redefine the future of this industry.”

Mr. Ramesh K S, Vice President – Digital Printing, Redington.

“With over two decades of collaboration, our partnership with HP India has consistently driven innovation and transformation in the digital printing industry in India. At PrintPack 2025, we have showcased the latest advancements in the HP Indigo series, setting new benchmarks in quality, productivity, and versatility. The launch of the HP Indigo 100K, 15K, and 6K Digital Presses underscores our shared commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge solutions that cater to diverse market needs. Together with HP, we are not just expanding access to advanced printing technologies but also enabling businesses to achieve greater efficiency, sustainability, and growth,” Mr. Ramesh K S, Vice President – Digital Printing, Redington.

