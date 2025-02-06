Redington Achieves Record Q3 Performance with Highest Ever quarterly Revenue of ₹26,764 Cr and 17% YoY PAT Growth

- Advertisement -

Redington Ltd announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (Q3 FY25), delivering a strong performance across all business segments.

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenue grew 14% YoY to ₹26,764 Cr, the highest-ever quarterly revenue

to ₹26,764 Cr, the Net Profit (PAT) increased 17% YoY to ₹400 Cr, the highest-ever quarterly PAT

to ₹400 Cr, the EBITDA at ₹651 Cr , up 16% YoY

, up PAT margin improved to 1.50% in Q3 FY25 from 1.45% in Q3 FY24 and 1.17% in Q2 FY25

Strong execution across business segments and geographies drove this performance. Redington remained agile, adapting to market conditions while securing new opportunities. This success reflects the company’s deep brand and partner relationships, targeted growth initiatives, and investments in Redington-led go-to-market strategies.

Redington’s transformation into a holistic technology solutions provider continues to fuel its growth, addressing market demand across consumer devices and smartphones, SMB and enterprise technology solutions, including Cloud, servers, storage, networking, and security, as well as emerging technologies driven by Cloud, Generative AI, Cybersecurity, and Sustainable Technologies. Additionally, the company is catering to the evolving needs of hybrid work and learning solutions.

Performance Across Key Business Segments & Markets

Cloud business grew 42% YoY , maintaining strong momentum

, maintaining strong momentum Technology Solutions Group (TSG) business grew 28% YoY , driven by demand and large-scale project wins

, driven by demand and large-scale project wins Strong growth in UAE (24% YoY) and India (18% YoY)

Signs of recovery in Saudi Arabia and Turkey

Sustained momentum in Africa

Mr. V.S. Hariharan, Group CEO, Redington Ltd.

Mr. V.S. Hariharan, Group CEO, Redington Ltd. said, “Our record-breaking Q3 FY25 performance is our commitment to innovation, adaptability, and execution excellence. By seamlessly integrating an omnichannel strategy, we are bridging the gap between brands, consumers, SMBs, and enterprises—delivering tailored go-to-market solutions and unlocking new growth opportunities.

At Redington, we are not just keeping pace with the industry; we are shaping its future. Through our investments in digital platforms, cutting-edge technology, and value-added distribution, we are empowering our partners and driving meaningful transformation. Moving forward as businesses increasingly adopt AI, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions, we are well-positioned to enable seamless technology access and accelerate digital adoption across markets.”

Redington is committed to bridging Technology Friction—the gap between rapid innovation and technology adoption—by focusing on Cloud and Digital. Through strategic investments in partner upskilling, expanding access to next-gen technology solutions, and driving industry-wide transformation, Redington is enabling businesses to harness the full potential of emerging technologies and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

