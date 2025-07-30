Redington Achieves Notable Milestone with Highest Ever Q1 Revenue of Rs. 26,002 Crore

- Advertisement -

Redington Ltd, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY’26) delivering strong performance vis-à-vis the industry across all business segments.

At Rs. 26,002 Crores this was our best Q1 ever, with a robust 22% growth in revenues, and a 12% growth in PAT. The PAT performance excluding Arena (subsidiary) stood at 1.32% for the quarter.

This performance was supported by solid execution across businesses and geographies and securing new opportunities in Technology & Cloud Solutions. Strong execution in India, UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with 24%, 35% & 32% YoY growth respectively. From Businesses perspective, strong momentum was a result of high growth in the premium mobility segment and large deal wins & execution in India & UAE.

Redington continues to evolve as a holistic technology solutions provider addressing the market demand for smartphones, PCs, servers, storage, networking, software solutions for hybrid work and learning environments, consumer, SMB and enterprise customers. It is also responding to the emerging technology requirements fueled by growing adoption of Cloud, Generative AI, Cyber Security and Sustainable Technologies.

Mr. V.S. Hariharan, Managing Director & Group CEO, Redington Ltd

“In Q1FY26, our growth has been stellar led by Cloud, Mobility & Technology solutions business with strong double digit growth rates. India, UAE & KSA continue to provide us with the momentum by delivering a high growth, outperforming the market, while Africa continues to remain stable. Cloud grew by a phenomenal 41% YoY growth on the back of increasing adoption of subscription and consumption models. With our enhanced focus on software, cyber-security and application software, we have embarked on the next wave of digital transformation that will further strengthen our growth trajectory,” said Mr. V.S. Hariharan, Managing Director & Group CEO, Redington Ltd.

Q1 FY25 Business Highlights

Mobility business grew by 44% YoY supported by growth in the premium segment

grew by supported by growth in the premium segment Cloud business grew 41% YoY , maintaining strong momentum with the hyperscalers

grew , maintaining strong momentum with the hyperscalers Technology Solutions Group (TSG) grew 21% YoY, driven by large deal wins

Redington remains committed to bridging the gap between rapid innovation and technology adoption, and unlocking new opportunities by focusing on Cloud, AI, and Digital-first solutions. Through strategic investments in partner enablement, access to next-gen technologies, and industry-wide digital transformation, Redington empowers businesses to stay ahead in an increasingly dynamic tech landscape.

The company’s evolution into a holistic technology solutions provider is fueling growth across consumer devices, enterprise IT, and emerging domains like Cloud, Generative AI, Cybersecurity, and Sustainable Tech. Redington also continues to serve the growing demand for hybrid work and learning solutions.

