Redefining Spend Management – SAP Concur and ISBN to Jointly Maximize Customer Value

SAP® Concur®, the world’s leading brand for travel, expense, and invoice management solutions, into SAP’s Intelligent Spend Management & Business Network (ISBN). This is a milestone in our strategy to equip businesses with comprehensive solutions that optimize spending and fortify financial operations.

In line with this strategic move, SAP elevates Ashwani Narang to Head of Intelligent Spend Management & Business Network – India & South Asia. With over 18 years of diverse experience, Ashwani will now spearhead business growth, drive go-to-market strategies, ensure customer success, and manage the overall P&L for the Spend Management Group.

This integration combines SAP’s formidable spend management portfolio and SAP Concur’s industry-leading solutions, offering organizations unmatched capabilities to control costs, increase cash flow, and expedite digital transformation. Our offerings are designed to deliver maximum value to our customers. Operations will now be streamlined through single sign-on and effortless app deployment, boosting user adoption via highly rated applications. Ultimately, SAP aims to empower finance and HR teams to effectively manage employee spending within a centralized platform.

Mr. Ashwani Narang, Vice President & Head- Spend Management at SAP

Mr. Ashwani Narang, Vice President & Head- Spend Management at SAP said, “India holds immense potential for intelligent Spend Management solutions. We at SAP are confident that India has the fundamentals to sustain our development trajectory. Our goal is to solve our customers’ business problems in the most sustainable and innovative ways possible. Through Spend Management, we aim to empower the business to achieve its objectives, ensure continuity, and make proactive decisions in real-time.”

India is on an exciting growth trajectory, driven by the ambition to boost its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to a staggering $30 trillion by 2047. Considering the youthful population, massive technology talent pool, and a business landscape teeming with unicorns, this vision is well within our reach.

However, there’s certainly room for improvement. Despite being a vibrant economy, India currently ranks only 38th on the Logistics Performance Index by The World Bank. The aim should be to break into the top 10! SAP technology can play a pivotal role in this journey. By placing data at the heart of intelligent supply chains and integrating AI, we streamline processes, enhance operational excellence, and boost efficiency.

SAP Concur is the global market leader in travel and expense solutions with more than 94 million end users booking travel and/or processing expenses.

