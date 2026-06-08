Redefining Interactive Experiences – LOGIC’s Vision for the Future of Smart Collaboration

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LOGIC, the flagship AV brand of Online Instruments India Pvt. Ltd., has been transforming visual communication since 2006 with innovative display, collaboration, connectivity, and digital engagement solutions. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Pankaj Bellad, Business Head, LOGIC & Director, Online Instruments Pvt Ltd, discusses interactive display innovation, AI-powered collaboration, immersive learning experiences, local manufacturing, and the future of intelligent AV ecosystems.

1. How does LOGIC see interactive displays evolving beyond touch-based engagement in classrooms and enterprise spaces?

We are moving past the digital whiteboard era. Today, an interactive display needs to be the silent engine of a room. Whether it is a school network or a corporate boardroom, the technology should fade into the background. You shouldn’t have to think about connecting or syncing devices. You should just be able to walk in, share, and let the workflow take centre stage. The screen is no longer just a piece of hardware; it is an active participant in the room.

2. What role does AI play in LOGIC’s interactive solutions, and how does it enhance real-world learning and collaboration outcomes?

We look at AI entirely through the lens of Human-Centric Intelligence. We do not add it just for the sake of having it on a spec sheet. With Logic NeoAI, the focus is purely on eliminating daily friction. For a teacher, that means the display automatically adapts visual clarity to the content or organizes materials on the fly. We want institutional heads to see better engagement in their classrooms and meeting spaces without forcing their staff through a steep learning curve. The tech does the heavy lifting so the people do not have to.



3. What innovations is LOGIC focusing on to make interactive experiences more intuitive, seamless, and inclusive?

True inclusion means catering to how different minds process information. That is why we are pushing hard into immersive, visual learning. By integrating tools like 3D STEM simulations directly into the LOGIC ecosystem, we give educators the power to turn abstract, complex concepts into tangible experiences. It is not just about making the screen easier to touch. It is about making the content inside the screen easier to grasp for every type of learner.

4. What differentiates LOGIC’s approach to product design, performance, and long-term value for customers?

Our edge comes from more than two decades of innovation. Since 2006, Online Instruments has built a foundation of absolute reliability, and as the flagship product brand, LOGIC represents the pinnacle of that work. A major differentiator for us is local manufacturing. When we launched our CKD display manufacturing plant in Dabaspete in August 2024, it gave us complete end-to-end control over engineering and build quality. We design for the long haul because IT procurement managers and educational directors need sustainable investments, not hidden maintenance costs.



5. How does LOGIC balance affordability with advanced technology and global quality standards?

It ties directly back to those in-house capabilities. Operating our own local infrastructure gives us a massive operational advantage. We can implement global standards, advanced hardware and NeoAI without the heavy markups that come from purely imported operations. That efficiency is passed directly to the customer. It allows us to deliver premium, enterprise-grade technology at a price point that actually makes financial sense when scaling across large college campuses or corporate facilities.

6. Which emerging trends or technologies do you believe will redefine interactive engagement over the next few years, and how is LOGIC preparing for that shift?

The biggest shift will be the display becoming the intelligent central hub of the room, rather than just a tool on the wall. We are preparing for this by deepening the capabilities of Logic NeoAI and ensuring our hardware is built to handle continuous software evolution. The industry is moving away from standalone panels. Our focus is squarely on providing integrated workflows that actively amplify human connectivity. We are building ecosystems, not just screens.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / LOGIC

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