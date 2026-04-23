Red Hat Further Drives Digital Sovereignty for the AI Era with Red Hat OpenShift on Google Cloud Dedicated

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Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced upcoming support for Red Hat OpenShift on Google Cloud Dedicated. Building on Red Hat’s and Google’s extensive collaboration, this offering will provide highly regulated organizations—including those in financial services, healthcare, and the public sector—with the isolated infrastructure and operational independence required to meet stringent national and regional digital sovereignty mandates.

With digital sovereignty now serving as a strategic differentiator, IT leaders increasingly seek reliable sovereignty blueprints that balance innovation with risk mitigation. To help organizations address this need, Red Hat is firmly committed to driving sovereignty through community, ecosystem and innovation, not isolation. According to an IDC Market Perspective, nearly nine in 10 organizations globally want choice and control when deploying AI at scale, and more than half prefer open models over closed, proprietary ones.

By bringing Red Hat OpenShift, underpinned by Red Hat Enterprise Linux, to Google Cloud Dedicated, Red Hat extends even greater choice to organizations that seek ownership and control over their complete technology stack while maintaining high levels of workload security and operational resilience.

Powering resilient, security-centered AI innovation for sovereign strategies

Red Hat OpenShift on Google Cloud Dedicated intends to address core pillars of digital sovereignty, including data residency, technological autonomy and supply chain resilience. To do this, the platform provides:

Sovereign infrastructure control: Red Hat OpenShift on Google Cloud Dedicated offers dedicated, isolated infrastructure to comply with local laws such as GDPR and regional sovereignty regulations.

Red Hat OpenShift on Google Cloud Dedicated offers dedicated, isolated infrastructure to comply with local laws such as GDPR and regional sovereignty regulations. Accelerated AI adoption: Built-in GPU support enables customers to build, deploy and manage advanced AI workloads while remaining fully compliant with local security mandates and organizational security policies.

Built-in GPU support enables customers to build, deploy and manage advanced AI workloads while remaining fully compliant with local security mandates and organizational security policies. Regional expertise: Through close collaboration with regional cloud and service providers, Red Hat helps organizations navigate complex international security landscapes more easily on a trusted platform.

Through close collaboration with regional cloud and service providers, Red Hat helps organizations navigate complex international security landscapes more easily on a trusted platform. Hybrid cloud consistency: Red Hat OpenShift provides a bridge for modernizing traditional workloads on an organization’s own terms, maintaining consistency across on-premises and managed cloud environments.

Availability

Red Hat OpenShift support for Google Cloud Dedicated will be generally available in the second half of 2026.

Supporting Quotes

Mr. Mike Barrett, vice president and general manager, Hybrid Cloud Platforms, Red Hat

Mr. Mike Barrett, vice president and general manager, Hybrid Cloud Platforms, Red Hat said,”Digital sovereignty is no longer just about where data resides; it’s about maintaining operational control over technology, strategic flexibility and trust. By collaborating with Google to bring Red Hat OpenShift to Google Cloud Dedicated, we are providing our customers in highly regulated markets with a sovereign-ready foundation for the AI era. This allows them to harness the power of the hybrid cloud while maintaining the operational independence necessary for long-term resilience.”

Mr. Jai Haridas, vice president and general manager, Regulated and Sovereign Cloud, Google Cloud

Mr. Jai Haridas, vice president and general manager, Regulated and Sovereign Cloud, Google Cloud said, “Google Cloud is dedicated to giving customers the choice and control they need to innovate responsibly. By bringing Red Hat OpenShift to Google Cloud Dedicated, we are helping organizations in the most regulated industries to accelerate their hybrid cloud adoption and AI initiatives on a dedicated, security-focused foundation that fully supports their digital sovereignty requirements.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Red Hat OpenShift on Google Cloud

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