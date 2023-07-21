Reaction to Esports being officially recognized as a multi-sports event in India: ASUS India

- Advertisement - -

Esports has been officially recognized as a multi-sports event in India and will be under the Department of Sports under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports 2023 onwards. Below is the reaction from Mr. Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India on this new favourable development.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

“The inclusion of eSports as part of multi-sports events under the Ministry of Youth Affairs is a significant milestone for the industry and a great way to kick-start 2023 on a positive note. It is a welcomed step that will enable us to develop the rapidly expanding e-sports ecosystem in the country. This step bestows esports enthusiasts and rising talent with new avenues as esports now is set to achieve the same integrity and acceptability that mainstream sports enjoy in India. We as a brand have been contributing towards building a robust esports ecosystem in India from the start. Each initiative by ASUS ROG is designed to fulfill the requirements and needs of the esports enthusiasts and community at large. ROG Academy has played a key role in establishing a pool of credible esports players in India and paves the way for next-generation gamers by providing access to world-class resources, mentorship, and training to hone their skills while boosting their career opportunities. We are optimistic that this year we will witness a much more standardized and rationalized approach toward esports in India, to further strengthen and establish a holistic local gaming ecosystem and annihilate the misconceptions and stereotypes attached to esports as a career option,” – Mr. Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India.

