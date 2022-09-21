RDP (Russia) to Present Its Renowned Solutions at GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai

- Advertisement - -

RDP (Research & Development Partners), the leading Russian vendor of intellectual solutions for broadband connectivity, is set to participate in GITEX Global 2022, one of the world’s most influential technological events, which highlights top industrial trends and latest developments. The event will take place on October 10–14, 2022, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year RDP will introduce its powerful solutions, expecting heightened interest from partners from all over the world.

During GITEX Technology Week 2022, RDP will showcase its outstanding products, which have already become a part of connectivity projects in Russia and the CIS countries. Now, focusing on international expansion, RDP is targeting partners from the MENA region and other countries, who are concerned about network security issues, smooth operation, and reliability.

RDP will introduce the solutions, which formed its image as the vendor who launches to market only the most stable and trustworthy solutions. One of them is iconic universal service platform called SGE (Service Gateway Engine). It’s an outstanding product both in terms of performance and functionality which helps to manage several RDP solutions at once. CG-NAT, BRAS, DPI, URL filtering, Quality of Experience (QoE) functionality is available for management all-in-one. Thanks to this, SGE serves as an ultimate product for all the crucial RDP components.

Also, the company’s experts will tell the visitors about DPI and URL Filter. The latest is being used to filter prohibited websites and user lists which allows Telco operators to comply with legal requirements and to provide additional services, such as “Safe Internet for Kids.” In addition, RDP will present its CG-NAT product, specially designed for telecom operators, which allows sharing public IPv4 addresses between multiple subscribers. It helps to maintain the existing IPv4 infrastructure while providing capabilities for smooth migration to IPv6.

“We’re excited to visit this year’s GITEX Technology Week as this event highlights the top-notch tech trends. Pursuing our goal to enter the vibrant market of the Middle East and Africa, we’re open for collaboration with newpartners, just as passionate and concerned about safety questions as we are,” said Mr. Sergey Slednev, International Sales Director at RDP.

RDP solutions will be displayed at Za’abeel Hall, stand H2-B40, Dubai World Trade Centre.

