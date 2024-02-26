Monday, February 26, 2024
RDP: Revolutionizing Affordable Computing – Exclusive Interview with Founder & CEO, Mr. Vikram Redlapalli

By NCN News Network
NCN Magazine recently conducted an exclusive interview with Mr. Vikram Redlapalli, Founder & CEO, RDP shares insights into RDP’s journey and the vision behind its globally acclaimed affordable computing solutions.     

Established in 2012 by the visionary entrepreneur, Mr. Vikram Redlapalli, RDP was conceived with a passionate vision to become a globally acclaimed brand in affordable computing. Our extensive product line encompasses Laptops, Tablets, Thin Clients, and Desktops designed for both personal and business applications. Fueled by a cadre of talented young innovators, RDP has swiftly risen to prominence in the market, solidifying its position as a leading player in a remarkably short span.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / RDP

