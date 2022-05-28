RDP Provides Affordable, Top-Quality Desktop PCs, All-In-One PCs, Servers, Workstations and Thin Clients

- Advertisement -

RDPwas incepted in 2012 with a mission to provide simplified and affordable computing solutions to the Indian market. RDP’s product-line comprises a wide range of Thin Clients, Mini PCs, Commercial Desktop PCs and servers equipped with high, commercial grade components offering the features and functionalities required to address the users’ increasingly varied computing needs.In an interaction with NCN,Mr. Vikram Redlapalli, Founder and Managing Director of RDP shares about their company’s product portfolio, market strategy and Make in India plans.

Mr. Vikram Redlapalli, Founder and Managing Director of RDP

Q. Please brief us about your manufacturing setup?

RDP has a manufacturing setup in TSIIC (Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) which is an industrial estate setup by the Telangana government to spur industrial development in the state. Our plant, set up in an area of 21,000 sq ft therehas a capacity to produce 8,000 to 10,000 units of desktop PCs, All-In-One PCs, servers, workstations, thin clients, etc per month.

Q. What support are you getting from the government for manufacturing in India and what more do you expect?

So far there has been no special support for us from our government, however, now we are trying to be a part of PLI 2.0. We expect the government to invest in our company.

Q. What are your manufacturing plans for the coming 3 years?

Our future plan is to launch our in-house SMT (Surface Mounting Technology) infrastructure which helps us personalize, monitor and customizeaccording to our vision of Make In India. Also,we will have a huge advantage in saving costs oncustom duty and freight costs.To handle the current volume of orders we have already taken a new factory in Hyderabad IT park, Telangana in addition to our existing factory.

Q. Breif us about the merits of your products?

Mini PCs are affordable, powerful and high performance devices that offer increased flexibility and elevated security. Compared traditional PCs, thin clients, by drastically reducing the space occupied, enable to effectively operate a greater number of devices in limited space.RDP’s Commercial Desktops are smartly designed to satisfy different kinds of users offer a wide spectrum of performance. They are packedwith Intel processors and highly reliable commercial grade hardware. RDP’s commercial desktop systems offer great performance, efficiency and warranty. Manned bytechnocrats with decades of expertise in IT industry, RDP has developed and deployed transformative computing solutions to some of the prominent clients in the government, corporates, science, education, etc to meet their complex and specific needs.

Q. What products or devices are you manufacturing in India at present?

Currently, RDP Manufactures highly affordable desktop computers, AIO, workstations, servers & storage, tablets, laptops and thin clients with the help of partners like Intel, Microsoft, AMD & Qualcomm.

Q. Is manufacturing in India more beneficial to you than importing? Please elaborate on this?

Government’s2nd PLI schemes are encouraging. The value addition in India’s electronics industry is limited to mostly assembling, because the country depends on imports to access most of the primary and critical components. As the demand in India increases, supported by the govt’s newinitiates, we expect that soon domestic manufacturing of large volumes of components and devices will get a boost.

Q. How do you position your brand RDP in the market?

We position RDP as ahighly affordable computer brand in India that providers high quality products along with on-time support.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.