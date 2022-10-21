RDP Products Now Come with 5-Year Onsite Warranty

- Advertisement - -

The first “Make in India” brand to break traditional ceiling, the Hyderabad based India’s most affordable computing device maker RDP Workstations Pvt Ltd, in another first has announced that its products will henceforth carry a 5-year onsite warranty.

Mr. Rajesh Mallampalli, Vice President Sales RDP

Mr. Rajesh Mallampalli, Vice President Sales RDP, said, “Initially when we launched our products, RDP’s Authorized Partners were providing warranty on their own by not considering RDP actual onsite warranty charges in the process of winning the bids. This concern was raised by all our partners in regular monthly partners meet programs and we took their inputs and worked very hard on improving our after sales Ticketing systems, Support SLA’s, Measuring quality & quantity of the support calls and Feedback mechanism to improve the customer experience with NPS- Net Promoter Score, CSAT- Customer Satisfaction / DSAT- Customer Dissatisfaction and finally we announced 5 years On-site warranty for all our products by default.”



Mr. Mallampalli said that the chain of communication that has been put in place will be foolproof and added that RDP would be the first Make in India – MII- brand to implement this kind of after sales support for government contracts. RDP realized that there is always a question mark in the mind of the end customer about the after sales support capability of the MII brands.



“We at RDP are keen to see that the MII customers do not harbor such apprehensions, RDP will also offer the best extended warranty packs. In this area we are trying to match the industry leaders,” he added.



“We believe in – “Build people and people will build businesses,” the VP said. “I can confidently say that no brand has built a similar process for GeM Business alone. I am proud to say that RDP is now fully digital and each and every communication of the Published bid is captured in our ERP.”

RDP was recently in news for crossing the 500 Active GeM Partners Landmark. In the recent past, RDP was the only OeM brand in the computer hardware category that got an invitation from Govt of India to showcase its range of products at the recently concluded Digital India week 2022 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. It was inaugurated by Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. Founded in 2012 by a young entrepreneur Vikram Redlapalli, with a dream of making low cost computing, a reality. RDP, during the last decade has become a promising brand making a mark across the world.

In a short span the company has also won over one million users, 3,500 partners, 35,000 clients and more than 250 active retailers for its range of products that includes desktops, laptops, and tablets, thin clients both for personal and business use.



