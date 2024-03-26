RDP Pioneering Affordable Computing, Igniting India’s Electronics Manufacturing Ambitions, and Aiming for Global Recognition by 2030

- Advertisement -

Established in 2012 by the visionary entrepreneur, Mr. Vikram Redlapalli, RDP was conceived with a passionate vision to become a globally acclaimed brand in affordable computing. Our extensive product line encompasses Laptops, Tablets, Thin Clients, and Desktops designed for both personal and business applications. Fueled by a cadre of talented young innovators, RDP has swiftly risen to prominence in the market, solidifying its position as a leading player in a remarkably short span.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Vikram Redlapalli, Founder & CEO, RDP shares insightsinto RDP’s dynamic evolution, manufacturing prowess, India’s potential as an electronics hub, and the visionary plans for future global expansion and a billion-dollar valuation by 2030.

Kindly brief us about yourself.

RDP, a stalwart in the IT hardware industry since its inception in 2012, has evolved dynamically over its 12-year journey. Initially specializing in thin client products, the company pivoted successfully in 2016 by introducing India’s first laptop priced at an unprecedented 9999 INR, in collaboration with Intel and Microsoft. This innovation led to the sale of 150,000 laptops over four years, establishing RDP as a key player in the affordable computing space.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the supply chain in 2020, prompting a strategic shift towards government and corporate sectors. RDP swiftly adapted, aligning its focus with the Make in India initiative and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The company now boasts an impressive presence in the Government E-Marketplace (GeM), a platform akin to Amazon and Flipkart but dedicated to government procurement. With 400+ authorized channel partners nationwide, RDP commands a 3% market share on GeM, with ambitious plans to capture 25% by 2026.

Embracing the broader vision of India becoming an electronics manufacturing powerhouse, RDP sees itself at the forefront of a transformative era. The Government of India’s vision document outlines ambitious targets, aiming for a $300 billion computer and electronics manufacturing industry, with $120 billion earmarked for exports and $180 billion for domestic consumption by 2030. RDP has enthusiastically participated in government initiatives like PLI 2.0 for IT hardware, underlining its commitment to local manufacturing.

Looking ahead, RDP envisions a foray back into the consumer segment within the next 2-3 years, leveraging its success in government and corporate domains. With the Indian government’s steadfast support and a conducive policy environment, RDP anticipates tremendous growth opportunities in the IT hardware industry. Positioned strategically, the company aims to contribute significantly to India’s mission of achieving a $1 trillion electronics manufacturing sector by 2030, propelling its brand story from India to the world.

What is the manufacturing setup and do you think India will become a manufacturing hub?

RDP’s commitment to contributing to India’s burgeoning electronics manufacturing sector is underscored by its state-of-the-art assembly facility spanning 28,000 square feet in the Nacharam industrial area of Hyderabad. With an annual production capacity of up to 100,000 computers, the facility stands as a testament to RDP’s manufacturing prowess. While the company currently focuses on assembly operations, it collaborates with various Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies across India for raw material manufacturing.

In alignment with the Indian government’s vision to position the country as a global manufacturing powerhouse, RDP’s operations reflect a broader industry landscape. Government initiatives, spearheaded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), involve close engagement with industry stakeholders. RDP acknowledges the proactive involvement of MEITy’s secretary and joint secretary with leading industry bodies like MAIT and ICEA, illustrating a collaborative effort to address challenges and build a robust ecosystem.

Optimism about India’s potential echoes through RDP’s perspective on the future. Drawing parallels with Shenzhen’s remarkable transformation into a global electronics manufacturing hub within 40 years, RDP emphasizes that India is not lagging behind. The last five to six years have witnessed a concerted effort from the Indian government, with notable policies for semiconductors and display manufacturing. The emphasis on both upstream and downstream aspects indicates a holistic approach to foster growth in the electronics manufacturing sector.

RDP’s optimism is grounded in tangible progress, with more than 99% of mobile consumption in India being locally manufactured today. The government’s ambitious plans extend beyond mobiles to encompass various electronic verticals, including IT hardware, surveillance, and networking. Notable collaborations and investments in semiconductor manufacturing schemes, such as Vedanta partnering with Foxconn and Micron establishing a facility in Gujarat, demonstrate tangible steps towards building global value chains in India.

As RDP envisions the next decade or two, the trajectory of progress in both ambition and action suggests that India has the potential to become a global hub for electronics manufacturing. The convergence of government initiatives, industry partnerships, and tangible investments positions India on a promising path to success in both hardware and software domains.

What is the plan for upcoming years?

RDP’s visionary mission is to craft and deliver the most affordable computers from India to the global stage, aspiring to attain the status of an Indian multinational company. As an ambitious entrepreneur, the goal is set on achieving a billion-dollar valuation, a milestone coveted by every business leader. Anchored in product excellence, innovative design, superior quality, and unwavering after-sales support, RDP thrives on the strength of its dedicated leadership and teams. With a strategic eye on the future, the plan includes listing RDP on both BSE and NSE within the next three to five years. Bolstered by recent investments and the ongoing quest for further funding, RDP envisions its ascent to a global brand with a billion-dollar valuation by 2030.

What message would you like to give?

To customers, I urge support for Make in India brands, emphasizing RDP’s commitment to quality and robust support comparable to global counterparts. Encouraging this shift aligns with the nation’s mission. To fellow entrepreneurs, the vast opportunities in India’s evolving electronics ecosystem beckon. Both upstream and downstream sectors offer ample room for companies to thrive, fostering a comprehensive industry. Bolstered by a dedicated team and unwavering passion, RDP stands poised for success, optimistic about the symbiotic relationship with a forward-thinking government paving the way for Indian companies to flourish in this transformative landscape.

