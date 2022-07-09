RDP from Hyderabad wins Prize at Digital India Week

- Advertisement -

‘Catalysing New India’s Techade’, Digital India Week 2022 exhibition was a prime platform for RDP, a ten-year-old start up enterprise to showcase its most affordable range of products The expo was inaugurated by Prime Minister Hon’ble Shri Narendra Modi recently at Gandhinagar, Gujarat early this week. DIW was launched in 2015 with a vision to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

Mr. Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Minister of State

Visiting their Pavilion, Mr. Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship showed interest in the RDP laptop, having a closer look and feel, was impressed with its display. He also viewed the latest line-up of RDP AIO ( all in one ) that the company has sold in good numbers to the government.

Founded in 2012 by a young entrepreneur Vikram Redlapalli with a dream of making low-cost computing a reality, RDP, during the last decade has bloomed into a promising brand making a mark across the world. RDP during this short span has one million users, 3500 partners, 35,000 clients and more than 250 active retailers for its range of products that includes desktops, laptops, tablets, thin clients both for personal and business use.

Mr. Rajesh Mallampalli , vice president-sales, RDP

Even before the pandemic, when everything went online, RDP dreamed of making computers at a price within the reach of every household in the country. The ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government of India only encouraged the company in our mission, Mr. Mallampalli conveyed.

