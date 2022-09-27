RDP Crosses 500 Active GeM Partners Landmark

- Advertisement - -

With growing GeM opportunities catapulting, RDP puts Digital System for its GeM registered partners.

The Hyderabad based, India’s most affordable computing device maker RDP Workstations P Ltd has crossed the 500 GeM Partners landmark.

Speaking to newsman – Mr Rajesh Mallampalli, VP Sales RDP, minced no words in giving credit to GeM, the Government E Market for providing such a platform and making Indian Companies excel in globalised workspace.

Mr. Rajesh Mallampalli said, “As on date we have 500 + active partners registered across India for GeM business, each day we have GeM registration requests from new partners. The value of goods and services sold via GeM portal stood at an impressive Rs. 1 Lakh Crore for financial year 2022. Based on current bid publishing flow in GeM, we expect approximately 40k bids alone in Compute category for this fiscal.”



RDP’s Partner –Mr. Shiva Santosh, Director, Unique Technologies, said, “Our relation with RDP has just been over a year. We are able to do brisk business with help of their recently launched online system that is very transparent & dynamic, we are able to see the complete bidding process. RDP have been extremely supportive on GeM business with their Sales, Service & Training. The system’s process sends notifications, reminding us for participating one day before the bid. They also have a calling system as well, in place.”

RDPs Partner at Mumbai, Mr. Vijay Khadloya of KJM Group, said, “Our association with RDP has come at a perfect time when GOI is bullish on MII – Make In India. We have shown our choice from HP, Dell and other imported brands to RDP. Their unique online system has come at a right time that has put RDP in a growth trajectory like Amazon & Flipkart. It’s service reporting, tendering, documentation has been incorporated & automated with a very prompt dynamic ERP (CRM) system that no other competing brand has done till date. They have realigned & integrated their sales support and service. We feel with such dynamic order put in place RDP is poised to become the next Dell of India.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.