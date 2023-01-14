RCTA organized Badminton Championship for all its members on 25 December 2022

- Advertisement - -

–Dayashankar Sharma, PRO – RCTA

Rajasthan Computer Traders Association (RCTA) organized Badminton Championship for all its members on 25th December 2022. 28 professional participants registered for this championship. This championship was sponsored by Unistal’s Protigent Antivirus and was organized at Spofit Sports Academy, Subodh Public School, Jaipur.

Wonderful arrangements for breakfast and lunch were made by RCTA for all members and participants at the venue. Many RCTA members witnessed the championship on Christmas day. PROTEGENT Badminton Championship 2022 Organized by RCTA Badminton championship was a doubles championship. All matches were played between a doubles team against other. Team of Anil Chopra (Sunrise) and Devendra Singhal (Computer Elements) emerged as tournament winners defeating the pair of Praveen Jain (Tinnu International) and Aldrin (Lenovo Commercial – Laptops). Jalan brothers namely Manoj Jalan and Rajat Jalan from Jalan Computers, Sikar travelled to Jaipur for the event and played outstandingly to win the bronze medals defeating team of Sugriv Singh Ranawat (Rajshree Systems) and Aakash Sharma (Aakash Enterprises).

All participants thoroughly enjoyed the event organized by RCTA. Balraj from Protigent Antivirus was present at the venue and was presented with a memorandum by RCTA for sponsoring the event. All participants were awarded medals for participation in the RCTA Badminton Championship sponsored by Protigent. In the end Sugriv Singh Ranawat (President-RCTA) thanked Protigent for supporting the event and appreciated the participation of all the members at the event.

