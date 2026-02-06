RCTA Cricket Tournament 2025 – The Battle Begins Set to Unite Trade Fraternity in Jaipur

- Advertisement -

The Rajasthan Computer Traders Association (RCTA) is all set to bring together members of the computer trade fraternity with the much-anticipated RCTA Cricket Tournament 2025 – “The Battle Begins.” The exciting sporting event will be held on Sunday, 8th February 2025, from 8:00 AM onwards at Jaipuria Sports Academy, Jaipur.

The tournament is proudly supported by Main Sponsor Multybyte, Food Sponsor HP, and Co-Sponsors Moretech Solutions, Spark Tech Ventures, and TVS Electronics, along with Supporting Sponsors NPAV, Teachmint, LogiBird, and Digisol, whose contributions are helping make this event a grand success.

This year’s competition will feature four dynamic teams—Zebion (Team 1), Uniline (Team 2), Prodot (Team 3), and SGL (Team 4)—who will battle it out on the field for the coveted RCTA trophy, promising exciting and competitive matches for spectators.

Mr. Sudhir Goyal, President, RCTA

Mr. Sudhir Goyal, President, RCTA said, “Just 2 days to go! The RCTA Cricket Tournament 2025 celebrates sportsmanship, unity, and friendship within our trade fraternity. We look forward to an exciting day where teamwork, passion, and togetherness take centre stage.”

More than just a tournament, the event aims to celebrate sportsmanship, camaraderie, and unity among industry peers. Participants and spectators can look forward to thrilling cricket matches featuring competitive teams, creating an atmosphere filled with energy and enthusiasm.

The tournament will also serve as a valuable networking platform, offering members an opportunity to strengthen professional relationships in a relaxed and engaging environment. With lively surroundings, refreshments, and plenty of memorable moments, the day promises to be both entertaining and meaningful.

RCTA warmly invites its members and well-wishers to be part of this grand sporting celebration. By cheering for their favorite teams and sharing moments of friendship, attendees will help make the event truly special.

The RCTA Cricket Tournament 2025 stands as a symbol of teamwork, passion, and togetherness—bringing the spirit of cricket and community alive under one roof, with strong support from its sponsors and enthusiastic participation from all teams.

