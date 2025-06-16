Razer Unleashes the Pinnacle of Mobile Gaming with the New Kishi V3 Lineup

- Advertisement -

Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, announced the next evolution of mobile gaming: the Razer Kishi V3, Kishi V3 Pro, and Kishi V3 Pro XL. Designed for gamers who demand console-grade performance and elite control anywhere they play, the Kishi V3 lineup redefines what is possible in mobile gaming —for iPhone, Android, mini tablets, full-sized tablets, and even PC.

The Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL bring unmatched versatility, immersive Razer Sensa™ HD haptics, and advanced control layouts that elevate handheld gaming to god-tier status. Whether streaming AAA titles, dominating esports sessions, or exploring new worlds, the Kishi V3 series delivers an uncompromising experience.

Level Up with Pro Controls, HD Haptics, and Unrivaled Compatibility

The Kishi V3 Pro is a full-sized USB-C controller built for phones, mini tablets (up to 8”), and PC —

delivering the comfort, accuracy, and responsiveness of a pro-grade gamepad. It features:

TMR thumbsticks with swappable caps for ultimate precision and customization

with swappable caps for ultimate precision and customization Dual mouse-click back buttons and claw grip bumpers for faster, more efficient gameplay

and for faster, more efficient gameplay Immersive Razer Sensa™ HD haptics* for next-gen tactile feedback

for next-gen tactile feedback Wired s remote play for PC support via Razer Nexus

support via Razer Nexus Unmatched case and device compatibility with USB-C “island” design

with USB-C “island” design USB-C passthrough charging and 3.5mm audio for seamless play

The Kishi V3 Pro XL takes it even bigger — bringing the full Kishi V3 Pro experience to full-sized tablets up

to 13”, including iPad Pro and iPad Air. Featuring the same industry-leading features as Kishi V3 Pro, the XL unlocks new possibilities for mobile gaming on larger displays with pro-tier grip, performance, and feel.

A New Standard for Mobile Gaming

For players seeking a streamlined experience, the Kishi V3 delivers industry-leading design and features, including an ergonomic full-sized form factor, console-grade TMR thumbsticks, dual mouse-click back buttons, and quiet, tactile buttons and D-pad. With support for USB-C passthrough charging, PC play, and

3.5mm headphone compatibility, the Kishi V3 is fully optimized for the latest iPhone 15/16 series and Android smartphones—bringing console-quality gaming to mobile at an accessible price point.

Apple Arcade — Up to 6 Free Months Included with Purchase

To celebrate the launch, the Kishi V3 Pro and V3 models will include 3 free months of Apple Arcade**, Apple’s popular game subscription service that offers unlimited access to an evolving collection of over 200 incredibly fun games — featuring new releases, award winners, and beloved favorites from the App Store, all without ads or in-app purchases.

The Kishi V3 Pro XL raises the bar with 6 free months of Apple Arcade for new and qualified returning subscribers — offering more value than ever before.

