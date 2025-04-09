Razer Expands Premium Laptop Accessory Lineup with New Adjustable Laptop Stand

- Advertisement -

Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, announced the launch of the Razer Adjustable Laptop Stand, a premium solution for gamers looking to elevate their workspace with comfort and efficiency.

Designed for laptops and other devices up to 18 inches, the Razer Adjustable Laptop Stand is CNC milled entirely from anodized aluminum for enhanced durability and scratch-resistance. Dual articulation points with a hex key adjustment system allow full customizability for the perfect viewing height and angle, while non-slip rubber pads ensure the laptop is secured in place. When not in use, the stand collapses easily for storage, keeping workspaces clean and organized. Its foldable and portable design makes it an ideal companion for ergonomic comfort on the go.

Razer Adjustable Laptop Stand Features:

Personalized Adaptability Height and tilt-adjustable for optimized ergonomics and comfort. Dual articulation points allow users to precisely fine-tune their setup for the ideal viewing height and angle. Folds down to under 2 inches for easy storage and on-the-go portability.



. Universal Compatibility

Fits laptops up to 18 inches and a myriad of other devices for the best viewing angle for maximum versatility. Vented design featuring custom cut vents for improved airflow and passive cooling.



· Superior Build Quality

Constructed entirely out of anodized aluminum for a durable and sturdy stand that will support your devices for years to come. Tighten or loosen the tension adjustment screw located under hinge caps with the included hex key / Allen wrench



Expanding Razer’s Lineup of Premium Laptop Accessories

The Razer Adjustable Laptop Stand joins Razer’s growing lineup of premium laptop accessories, as part of the brand’s commitment to delivering high quality accessories that meld performance, functionality, and aesthetics. Other products include:

Razer Laptop Cooling Pad: A smart stand that dynamically controls fan speeds based on your laptop’s temperature, ensuring optimal cooling during intensive tasks.

A smart stand that dynamically controls fan speeds based on your laptop’s temperature, ensuring optimal cooling during intensive tasks. Razer USB4 Dock: Featuring the latest USB4 standard, this dock offers transfer speeds up to 40Gb/s and supports dual-monitor setups, enhancing connectivity and productivity for both gamers and professionals.

Featuring the latest USB4 standard, this dock offers transfer speeds up to 40Gb/s and supports dual-monitor setups, enhancing connectivity and productivity for both gamers and professionals. Razer Monitor Stand Chroma: Combining style and functionality, this stand offers a 4-port USB-C hub, ergonomic height, and Chroma RGB customization, upgrading any desk setup for gaming or work.

AVAILABILITY

Available now at Razer.com and Razer Stores worldwide.

