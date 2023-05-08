Razer appoints Creative Newtech as its pan-Indian distribution partner

- Advertisement - -

Creative Newtech announced that it has entered into a Pan-Indian distribution arrangement with Razer – the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. Razer will gain seamless & continuous availability of its range pan-India, while Creative Newtech will add another global market leader to its portfolio.The Indian gaming market is expected to grow at 28-30% CAGR from US$2.8 billion in 2022 to US$5 billion in 2025, and the number of gamers will grow from 420 million in 2022 to 500 million by 2025 (India Times).

Ketan Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Creative Newtech

Commenting on the partnership, Ketan Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Creative Newtech said, “The Indian gaming market is among the fastest growing and with the most potential worldwide. And Razer is synonymous with the gaming segment and highly popular with gamers. We are delighted to enter the segment with a market-leading brand like Razer. We look forward to growing together in the Indian market.”

Amit Agrawal heading Gaming Vertical at Creative Newtech said,“The gaming industry in India is booming with a significant rise in gaming users, indeed it is one of the most promising markets. Razer being a known player in the market is the top choice of gaming enthusiast. We look forward to the fruitful partnership”.

Wenchuan Liu, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Razer Asia Pacific

In his comments, Wenchuan Liu, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Razer Asia Pacificsaid, “As the global leading lifestyle brand for gamers, our goal remains to create the best gaming peripherals in the world and we are excited to work with Creative Newtech to bring our best-in-class hardware to our fans in India.”

