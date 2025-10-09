Rashi Peripherals (RP tech) to Distribute Teachmint Interactive Panels and Smart Classroom Solutions Across India

- Advertisement -

Rashi Peripherals Limited, one of India’s premier national distribution partners for global technology brands, announced a pan-India distribution partnership with Teachmint Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading OEM of interactive digital boards and AI-powered classroom technology.

Under this collaboration, RP tech will distribute Teachmint’s complete portfolio of Interactive Panels along with the Teachmint X Google EDLA Certified AI-Powered Connected Classroom Device, an integrated hardware and software solution designed to provide a seamless, 360-degree digital learning experience for educational institutions.

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, CEO, Rashi Peripherals

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, CEO of Rashi Peripherals Limited said, “Our partnership with Teachmint marks RP tech’s entry into the interactive classroom solutions domain, a sector that is witnessing exponential growth in India. With education technology becoming central to equitable, quality learning, this collaboration is well aligned with our long-term growth strategy. By combining Teachmint’s innovation with our unmatched reach, we will deliver cutting-edge interactive solutions to institutions across metros and non-metros, empowering the next generation of smart classrooms.”

Mr. Divyansh Bordia, Co-Founder & COO, Teachmint

Mr. Divyansh Bordia, Co-Founder & COO, Teachmint said, “We are pleased to embark on this promising partnership with Rashi Peripherals, whose trusted national network brings tremendous scale to our vision. As Teachmint continues to drive product innovation and Rashi delivers distribution excellence, we are confident in our ability to empower classrooms across the country with our AI-powered devices and connected classroom technology.”

India’s interactive display market, which includes interactive panels, whiteboards, kiosks, and video walls, was valued at USD 1,213.8 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%, reaching USD 2,492.0 million by 2030 (source: Grand View Research, 6Wresearch, Spherical Insights). With smart classrooms becoming a necessity and AI rapidly emerging as a core component of learning, the demand for interactive classroom technology is rising across schools, colleges, and higher education institutes. Government-led initiatives such as Digital India, Samagra Shiksha, and NEP 2020 are further accelerating this transformation.

RP tech is well positioned to tap emerging business prospects in the digital classroom sector in India with collaboration with Teachmint. In the short term, RP tech intends to onboard strategic AV system integrators (AV SIs) and launch targeted roadshows, partner trainings, virtual sessions, and customer demos to build market awareness. Over the long term, the partnership aims to advance the mission of technology-enabled equitable education by expanding access to AI-powered interactive classrooms across India’s 750+ towns.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / RP tech

