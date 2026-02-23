Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Rashi Peripherals Recognized as a Great Place to Work for Second Year

By NCN News Network
Rashi Peripherals Limited has been recognized as a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year. The Company received prestigious certificate from the Great Place to Work® Institute for achieving high rating for credibility, pride, fairness, respect and camaraderie. Total 608 employees from across India participated in the survey.

Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director of Rashi Peripherals
The Great Place to Work® Institute, an independent research and consulting firm, which evaluated results on parameters such as pride, credibility, respect, camaraderie and fairness. Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director of Rashi Peripherals said, “We are honoured to be certified as a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year. This certification is a testimony of our commitments towards our 1000+ valuable employees across India.”

Rashi Peripherals Limited received the “Great Place to Work” recognition in 2021 for building a high trust and high-performance culture across the organization. The Company aspires to be among the top 100 great places to work in India. “We consider our employees one of our most important assets in maintaining our competitive position within the ICT distribution industry. This recognition reflects our constant endeavour for inclusive growth,” he added. 

Incorporated in 1989, Rashi Peripherals Limited is one of the leading value-added national distribution partners for global technology brands in India for ICT products in terms of revenue and distribution network in the financial year 2022.  The Company has a network of 50 branches and 50 service centres that cater to over 7,000 channel partners in over 700 locations across India.

