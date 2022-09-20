Rashi Peripherals Partners with Quantum Corporation for Enterprise Storage business 

- Advertisement - -

Rashi Peripherals Limited, the leading national distribution partner of global technology brands in India, has announced a partnership with Quantum Corporation, the leader in solutions for video and unstructured data. With this partnership, Rashi Peripherals aims to become the one-stop shop for a wide range of storage requirements of data intensive industries.

Rashi Peripherals will offer Quantum’s end-to-end solutions for surveillance, security, ransomware recovery, data archiving and enterprise backup solutions to the M&E, hyper-scale cloud computing, government, manufacturing, retail, education, energy industries through its wide network of storage partners across India.

Quantum’s solutions include CatDV Asset Management Platform, StorNext File System, StorNext Appliances and Block Storage Systems, ActiveScale Object Storage, Scalar® Tape Storage, DXi Backup Appliances, VS-Series NVR recording servers, Unified Surveillance Platform software, video analytics servers, and shared archive storage.

Mr. Keshav Choudhary, Director of Rashi Peripherals.

Mr. Keshav Choudhary, Director of Rashi Peripherals, said, “Quantum is an important vendor for Rashi Peripherals. Our enterprise business has grown steadily over the past four years. We have developed a comprehensive solutions portfolio from reputed brands to serve the needs of enterprise customers. We will jointly work with Quantum as a Value Added Distributor (VAD) to address opportunities in high-performance storage and premium services in India. A huge network of System Integrators (SIs) across India and a dedicated team will add value to Quantum offerings in various industries.”

Mr. Edwin Yeo, Quantum Vice President of Sales in Asia-Pacific

Mr. Edwin Yeo, Quantum Vice President of Sales in Asia-Pacific added, “Quantum has been serving customers in India for decades. The new distribution agreement with Rashi Peripherals will bring Quantum’s end-to-end solutions that store, manage, protect, archive and enrich data to even more customers in India through Rashi Peripherals’ extensive network of resellers and systems integrators.”

As we are entering the zettabyte era, data has become the new currency. Storage solutions are gaining adoption across enterprises, owing to the rapid increase in the amount of data generated every day. Exponential growth in digital data, significant growth of IoT, the proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and increasing penetration of high-end cloud computing are the trigger points for the demand of new age storage solutions. Rashi Peripherals is very bullish over this market segment and with the addition of Quantum, the company aims to offer cutting edge storage solutions to enterprise customers.

