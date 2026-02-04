Rashi Peripherals Limited (RP Tech) Reports Strong Q3-FY26 Financials with 43% YoY Revenue Growth, 453% YoY EBITDA Growth and Highest ever Net Profit growth of 132% YoY

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Rashi Peripherals Limited, one of India’s leading value-added distributors of IT hardware, consumer technology, and enterprise solutions, announces its results for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

Q3-FY26 Consolidated Financial Performance:

Revenue INR 40,304 Mn

YoY Growth: 42.6% EBITDA INR 1,189 Mn YoY Growth: 453.0% EBITDA Margin 2.95%

YoY Growth: 219 Bps Net Profit INR 746 Mn YoY Growth: 132.4% Diluted EPS INR 10.91/share

YoY Growth: 125.9%

9M-FY26 Consolidated Financial Performance:

Revenue INR 113,380 Mn YoY Growth: 5.0% EBITDA INR 3,261 Mn YoY Growth: 57.9% EBITDA Margin 2.88% YoY Growth: 97 Bps Net Profit INR 1,955 Mn YoY Growth: 24.5% Diluted EPS INR 28.89/share YoY Growth: 21.4%

Q3-FY26 Business Highlights:

• Demand remained strong during the quarter as partners stocked up ahead of expected price hikes caused by component shortages, resulting in the highest ever third quarter sales for the company.

• The strong sales growth improved the economies of scale and efficiencies, resulting in better Margins as well as the highest ever quarterly Net Profit for the company.

• Introduced new SKUs, and expanded the distribution partner network as well, to improve market reach and support steady volume growth.

• Launched a new branch in Solapur, further enhancing regional presence and improving coverage in core markets.

• Incurred INR 140 Mn ESOP cost year-to-date to attract, retain, and incentivise key talent, aligning employee interests with the company’s long-term growth objectives.

• Following the notification of the new Labour Codes by the Government of India on 21 November 2025, the company recognised an incremental INR 41 Mn impact arising from increased gratuity (past service cost) and leave liabilities due to the revised definition of wages and enhanced employee benefits.

Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited

Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited commented, “We are pleased to report another strong quarter with solid performance across revenue, EBITDA, and PAT. Backed by our robust distribution network, pan‑India presence, strong channel partner relationships, and value‑added support, we continue to enable the adoption and deployment of complex, high‑value technology solutions across the country. As a trusted distribution partner for 82 global technology brands, we not only facilitate faster market entry, deeper penetration, and long‑term brand scalability, but also extend technology access beyond metros into Tier‑2, Tier‑3, and emerging markets. Our integrated presence across General Trade, Modern Trade, and E‑Commerce ensures technology availability for diverse customer segments, including end users, enterprises, educational institutions, data centers, BFSI, and government organizations. Our focus on long‑term value creation underscores our commitment to consistent, sustainable, and profitable growth in the quarters ahead.”

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Rashi Peripherals Limited

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Rashi Peripherals Limited said, “Rashi Peripherals continued its growth momentum despite global market volatility and uncertainty. The industry is currently experiencing price uptrend in IT product prices due to global shortages and dollar appreciation. However, we turned this challenge into an opportunity, delivering 43% revenue growth and 132% PAT growth on a year-on-year basis. We remain committed to efficient planning and strong execution to drive consistent and sustainable growth across all business verticals.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Rashi Peripherals

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 133