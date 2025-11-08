Rashi Peripherals Limited (RP tech) Q2 FY26 EBITDA grows by 4% to ₹ 1,081 million

- Advertisement -

Rashi Peripherals Limited, one of the leading national distribution partners for global technology brands in India, announced its un-audited financial results for the quarter and the half year ended September 30th, 2025.

For the first half, the Company’s net profit declined by (3%) YoY after quarterly impact of ESOP provisioning, to ₹ 1,209 million. Revenue for the period April-September 2025 was at ₹ 73,076 million, decline of 8% YoY; while EBITDA rose 13% YoY to ₹ 2,195 million.

Key Consolidated Financials:

Particulars (₹ Mn.) Q2FY26 Q2FY25 YoY% H1FY26 H1FY25 YoY% Revenue 41,554 37,062 12% 73,076 79,733 (8%) EBIDTA * 1,081 1,044 4% 2,195 1,950 13% PAT 592 699 (15%) 1,209 1,249 (3%) * Incl. Other Income

Operational Updates:

Commenced 2 branch offices in Baramati and Nanded

Announced strategic distribution alliances with major technology companies, including Dell Technologies and Teachmint Technologies

Expanded server and storage portfolio

Accelerated expansion in the semiconductor business to strengthen the upstream component ecosystem and support India’s electronics manufacturing growth

The PC vertical achieved growth at twice the market rate, demonstrating strong momentum

Successfully conducted Channel Business Forum (CBF), India’s longest-running channel roadshow spanning 50 cities with over 4,000 participants and 300+ product demonstrations from top ICT brands

Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited said, “We are delighted with our performance in Q2 FY26, reflecting the sustained momentum built over the past few quarters. The ICT distribution industry continues to witness healthy demand, supported by the ongoing AI-led upgrade cycle, the Windows 10 transition, and expanding enterprise and consumer adoption of high-performance computing devices. Our PES segment continues to deliver robust growth, driven by resilient demand across personal computing and ICT peripherals. During the quarter, we further strengthened our position by enhancing our AI-integrated and energy-efficient product portfolio, deepening partnerships with leading global OEMs, and expanding our presence across emerging geographies and industry verticals. Our continued investments in technology, logistics infrastructure, and channel enablement are helping us serve our partners more efficiently and capture the next phase of India’s digital acceleration. We remain committed to driving sustainable growth, empowering our ecosystem partners, and contributing meaningfully to the government’s Digital Bharat and Make in India vision.”

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Rashi Peripherals Limited

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Rashi Peripherals Limited said, “We are pleased with our performance in Q2 FY26, which highlights the strength and resilience of our diversified business model. Our revenue growth and healthy profitability underscore the success of our balanced portfolio and operational discipline. During the quarter, we witnessed encouraging traction across premium computing and enterprise segments, supported by expanding AI adoption and sustained demand from both consumer and commercial markets. Our continued focus on supply chain agility, value-added services, and channel digitization has enabled us to serve our partners more efficiently and strengthen our market leadership. Looking ahead, we remain confident of sustaining our growth trajectory through a sharper focus on high-performance and AI-integrated solutions.”

