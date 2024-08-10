Rashi Peripherals Limited reports 16.95% QoQ jump in Q1 FY25 with a net profit at ₹550.37 million

- Advertisement -

Rashi Peripherals Limited, one of the leading national distribution partners for global technology brands in India, reported 16.95% rise in the net profit at ₹550.37 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company’s total income rose 42.13% QoQ to ₹42,745.02 million; while EBITDA stood at ₹905.83 million, up 8.23% QoQ.

Key Consolidated Financials:

Particulars (Rs. Mn.) Q1 FY25 Q4 FY24 QoQ% FY24 Total Income 42,745.02 30,075.58 42.13 111,090.95 EBIDTA (Incl. Other Income) 905.83 733.12* 8.23 3,072.92 PAT 550.37 470.61 16.95 1,438.58 (*Excluding Exceptional Item of ₹ 103.82 Mn)

Operational Updates:

CRISIL Ratings assigned CRISIL A+/Positive and CRISIL A1 ratings to the company’s long-term and Short-term bank loan facilities amounting to ₹17,000 million

Won orders for NMDC Data Center and Tamil Nadu Education project

Rolled out 40 city Channel Business Forum (CBF) roadshow beyond 50 branches of RP Tech

Commenced the first Embedded Application Lab in Bangalore

Mr. Kapal Pansari – Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited said, “Our focus on innovation and operational excellence has led to a strong first quarter of this financial year, with notable growth in Revenue, EBITDA, and Net Profit. This performance underscores our commitment to service excellence and the enduring trust of our customers. We are at an opportune time where the Indian hardware landscape is evolving at the back of positive developments and government initiatives. These factors, along with the expected revival in the IT and ITeS sector, will favour the growth of our distribution business. We are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive sustained growth in the coming quarters.”

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Rashi Peripherals Limited.

“RP Tech’s Q1 FY25 performance is a demonstration of our strategic vision and execution. Expanding and making our channel more robust, we recently launched Channel Business Forum, that will enable and prepare our partners to address the market requirements. Additionally, to demonstrate our capabilities in the industry, we have launched our first embedded application lab in Bangalore. Digital transformation and cloud based technologies remained at the core of our growth this quarter. Business wins from NMDC Data Center and Tamil Nadu Education project, are among the key prestigious developments. Overall, we will continue to service to the B2B enterprise segment who are looking to strengthen their digital infrastructure,” said Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Rashi Peripherals Limited.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Rashi Peripherals

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 70