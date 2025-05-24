Rashi Peripherals Limited Q4 FY25 net profit rises 12% to ₹ 527 million, FY25 net profit jumps 46%

- Advertisement -

Rashi Peripherals Limited, one of the leading national distribution partners for global technology brands in India, reported 12.1% YoY rise in the net profit at ₹ 527 million for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company’s revenue stood at ₹ 29,732 million and EBITDA grew to ₹ 960 million, up 30.9% YoY.

For the full year FY25, net profit surged 45.8% to ₹ 2,097 million; revenue rose 24.1% to ₹ 1,37,727 million and EBITDA increased 17.5% to ₹ 3,609 million.

Key Consolidated Financials:

Particulars (₹ Mn.) Q4 FY25 Q4 FY24 YoY% FY25 FY24 YoY% Revenue 29,732 30,022 (1.0)% 1,37,727 1,10,947 24.1% EBIDTA (Incl. Other Income) 960 733 30.9% 3,609 3,073 17.5% PAT 527 471 12.1% 2,097 1,439 45.7%

Operational Updates:

CRISIL has upgraded ratings for bank loan facilities worth ₹1,700 crore, as follows: Long-term Rating: CRISIL AA/-Stable from CRISIL A+/Positive Short-term Rating: CRISIL A1+ from CRISIL A1

Inaugurated state of the art Embedded Lab in Bangalore

CRM implementation with 450+ active users

Executed orders for NMDC

Forayed into Visual Display, Quick Commerce, Surveillance vertical

Expanded footprints by opening 52nd branch in Srinagar

Commenced Call Center in Mumbai with capacity of handling 500 + in-bound and outbound calls daily

Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited said, “In FY 2024-25, we expanded our footprint with the opening of our 52nd branch in Srinagar and implemented a CRM system with over 450 users, driving exceptional growth that exceeds industry averages by more than double. Our success is fueled by strategic expansion into high-end products and AI-enabled technologies, enabling us to stay ahead of market trends. We were honored with the Hulladek Raising the Bar Award for our E-Waste awareness initiatives, and our entry into the quick commerce segment further diversified our business. As we look to FY 2025-26, our focus is on 360-degree growth—scaling city coverage, strengthening brand partnerships, and upgrading technology and infrastructure for operational efficiency. With a continued focus on innovation and sustainability, we remain committed to transforming the ICT distribution landscape and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Rashi Peripherals Limited

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Rashi Peripherals Limited said, “For the past few years, Rashi Peripherals has spearheaded industry growth through innovative and customer-centric solutions. Our successful execution of key projects for NMDC, coupled with strategic entries into high-potential verticals like Visual Display, Quick Commerce, and Surveillance, underscores our proactive approach. We’ve also significantly enhanced our infrastructure with an advanced Embedded Lab in Bangalore and a state-of-the-art call center in Mumbai. Notably, we’ve maintained steady margins despite ongoing network investments, a testament to our operational efficiency. Our recognition at NVIDIA GTC 2025 further validates our commitment to innovation. Our FY 2025-26 strategy prioritizes deeper penetration in non-metro markets via stronger channel engagement.”

