Rashi Peripherals Limited Q4 FY25 net profit rises 12% to ₹ 527 million, FY25 net profit jumps 46%

Rashi Peripherals Limited, one of the leading national distribution partners for global technology brands in India, reported 12.1% YoY rise in the net profit at ₹ 527 million for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company’s revenue stood at ₹ 29,732 million and EBITDA grew to ₹ 960 million, up 30.9% YoY.
For the full year FY25, net profit surged 45.8% to ₹ 2,097 million; revenue rose 24.1% to ₹ 1,37,727 million and EBITDA increased 17.5% to ₹ 3,609 million.
Key Consolidated Financials:
|Particulars (₹ Mn.)
|Q4 FY25
|Q4 FY24
|YoY%
|FY25
|FY24
|YoY%
|Revenue
|29,732
|30,022
|(1.0)%
|1,37,727
|1,10,947
|24.1%
|EBIDTA (Incl. Other Income)
|960
|733
|30.9%
|3,609
|3,073
|17.5%
|PAT
|527
|471
|12.1%
|2,097
|1,439
|45.7%
Operational Updates:
- CRISIL has upgraded ratings for bank loan facilities worth ₹1,700 crore, as follows:
- Long-term Rating: CRISIL AA/-Stable from CRISIL A+/Positive
- Short-term Rating: CRISIL A1+ from CRISIL A1
- Inaugurated state of the art Embedded Lab in Bangalore
- CRM implementation with 450+ active users
- Executed orders for NMDC
- Forayed into Visual Display, Quick Commerce, Surveillance vertical
- Expanded footprints by opening 52nd branch in Srinagar
- Commenced Call Center in Mumbai with capacity of handling 500 + in-bound and outbound calls daily
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited said, “In FY 2024-25, we expanded our footprint with the opening of our 52nd branch in Srinagar and implemented a CRM system with over 450 users, driving exceptional growth that exceeds industry averages by more than double. Our success is fueled by strategic expansion into high-end products and AI-enabled technologies, enabling us to stay ahead of market trends. We were honored with the Hulladek Raising the Bar Award for our E-Waste awareness initiatives, and our entry into the quick commerce segment further diversified our business. As we look to FY 2025-26, our focus is on 360-degree growth—scaling city coverage, strengthening brand partnerships, and upgrading technology and infrastructure for operational efficiency. With a continued focus on innovation and sustainability, we remain committed to transforming the ICT distribution landscape and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”
Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Rashi Peripherals Limited said, “For the past few years, Rashi Peripherals has spearheaded industry growth through innovative and customer-centric solutions. Our successful execution of key projects for NMDC, coupled with strategic entries into high-potential verticals like Visual Display, Quick Commerce, and Surveillance, underscores our proactive approach. We’ve also significantly enhanced our infrastructure with an advanced Embedded Lab in Bangalore and a state-of-the-art call center in Mumbai. Notably, we’ve maintained steady margins despite ongoing network investments, a testament to our operational efficiency. Our recognition at NVIDIA GTC 2025 further validates our commitment to innovation. Our FY 2025-26 strategy prioritizes deeper penetration in non-metro markets via stronger channel engagement.”
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Rashi Peripherals
