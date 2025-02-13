Rashi Peripherals Limited Q3 FY25 Net Profit Rises 29.4% to ₹321 Million

- Advertisement -

Rashi Peripherals Limited, one of the leading national distribution partners for global technology brands in India, reported a 29.4% YoY rise in the net profit at ₹321 million for Q3 ended December 31, 2024. The company reported solid growth in Q3 FY25, with total income reaching ₹28,263 million, a 7.7% increase compared to the same period last year while also demonstrated strong profitability, as EBITDA rose 2.3% YoY to ₹699 million.

For the nine-month period, Rashi Peripherals reported significant growth across key metrics. Net profit increased by 62.2%, reaching ₹1,570 million. EBITDA also saw growth of 13.2%, totaling ₹2,649 million, while total income surged 33.5% to ₹107,996 million.

Key Consolidated Financials:

Particulars (₹ Mn.) Q3 FY25 Q3 FY24 YoY% 9M FY25 9M FY24 YoY% Total Income 28,263 26,240 7.7% 1,07,996 80,925 33.5% EBIDTA (Incl. Other Income) 699 683 2.3% 2,649 2,340 13.2% PAT 321 248 29.4% 1,570 968 62.2%

Operational Updates:

Maintained consistent double-digit CAGR

Launched customer service center with advanced capabilities, handling over 500 daily customer interactions (incoming and outgoing)

Expanded quick commerce portfolio with strategic brand partnerships

Started printer distribution with addition of HP CISS printers in portfolio

Strengthened environmental commitment through expanded E-waste collection initiatives

Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited said, “Our strong performance this year is a testimony of our commitment to growth, innovation, and strategic expansion. The robust growth across revenue, EBITDA, and net profit reflects our strong market position and execution capabilities. Our expansion into new segments and continued focus on operational efficiency positions us well for sustained growth in India’s dynamic technology distribution landscape.”

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Rashi Peripherals Limited

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Rashi Peripherals Limited said, “This quarter marks a significant milestone in our transformation journey. The successful launch of our advanced customer service center and strategic partnership with HP demonstrate our commitment to service excellence and portfolio expansion. These initiatives, combined with our strong market presence and customer-centric approach, create a robust foundation for consistent growth and market leadership.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Rashi Peripherals

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 136