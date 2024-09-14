Rashi Peripherals Leading the Distribution Business with Innovative Technology Milestones and Value-Added Solutions

- Advertisement -

Founded in 1989, Rashi Peripherals Limited is a leading national distributor for global tech brands in India, transforming the fragmented ICT distribution landscape over 34 years.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Rashi Peripherals Limited shares insights on Rashi Peripherals’ achievements, growth strategies, AI impact, and future plans for expansion.

Can you summarize your journey and key achievements?

Rashi Peripherals achieved a major milestone on February 14, 2024, with a successful public listing that was oversubscribed by 62 times—a testament to our 35 years of dedicated growth. We boast the largest infrastructure in India, with operations across 50 cities, and are recognized as the fastest-growing value-added distributor in the country. At this Semicon exhibition, we’re proud to showcase our latest expansion into the embedded vertical, reflecting our continuous innovation and commitment to progress in the semiconductor industry.

What has been your year-over-year growth rate?

Over the past three years, our compound annual growth rate (CAGR) has consistently exceeded 20%, reflecting our robust growth.

What strategies do you have for expanding globally?

While our primary focus remains on India, we do have a subsidiary in Singapore. From there, we serve India and neighboring countries, reflecting our strategic regional approach.

How do you anticipate AI will influence your market?

Mr. Vishwas Kanwar, BU Head – Embedded at Rashi Peripherals

Mr. Vishwas Kanwar, BU Head – Embedded at Rashi Peripherals: Artificial intelligence is increasingly impacting key areas such as intelligent transport management, video analytics for warehousing, and factory automation. This trend is driving the adoption of advanced solutions. At RP tech, we’re focused on developing and enabling these innovative solutions to support our customers’ needs and drive industry progress.

Mr. Rajesh Goenka: AI solutions are providing significant business advantages across consumer, commercial, and enterprise sectors. We’re seeing growth not just in consumer markets, but also in commercial and enterprise applications.

What new partnerships and alliances have you recently established?

Rather than focusing solely on alliances, our strategy is to develop new customer segments. Initially, we targeted embedded and enterprise sectors, but now our emphasis is on local OEMs. With the Indian government’s push for local manufacturing, we’re providing essential product solutions and ecosystems to support emerging local manufacturers, reflecting our commitment to this growing sector.

What are your impressions of the expo?

The quality of participation at the expo is outstanding. We’ve seen strong engagement from international clients, suppliers, and a wide range of local manufacturing teams from across India. It’s noticeably better than previous years.

What are your key goals and plans for the next two years?

We aim to maintain our growth momentum by expanding IT product and solution offerings. Our focus will be on providing embedded designs and solutions to local manufacturers, particularly in IoT, enterprise, and automotive sectors, while growing alongside the country.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE

