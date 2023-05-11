Rashi Peripherals Kick Starts Channel Business Forum (CBF) 2023

- Advertisement - -

Rashi Peripherals Limited (“Rashi Peripherals”)has announced a launch of its flagship event Channel Business Forum (CBF) 2023. Themed ‘RP tech for You’, the 40-city roadshow aspires to connect to over 3000 channel partners in tier 3 and tier 4 cities across India.

The 13th edition of CBF will explore emerging ICT markets across the country. The roadshow aims to create collaboration opportunities between global technology brands and channel partners. Channel partners will get a hands-on experience with latest products and solutions under one roof.

Mr. Hemant Dalmia, Group Business Manager of Rashi Peripherals Limited

Mr. Hemant Dalmia, Group Business Manager of Rashi Peripherals Limited said, “We are excited to launch CBF after a gap of almost five years. CBF provides a platform to channel partners and global technology brands to connect, network and collaborate. This year we have partnered with seven ICT brands to showcase their latest technology to partners and explore potential business opportunities.”

“We are conducting roadshows in 40 cities across India. CBF reflects our commitment to channel development and the value-added support we offer to our brand partners. I encourage channel partners to take maximum benefit of this forum for their business”,Mr. Dalmia added.

Starting this May in Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam, CBF will conclude in July 2023. Some notable global technology brands participating in CBF 2023 are APC, Western Digital, SanDisk, Intel, HP, Schneider Electric and AMD.

Incorporated in 1989, Rashi Peripherals Limited is one of the leading value-added national distribution partners for global technology brands in India for ICT products in terms of revenues and distribution network in Fiscal 2022. The Company has a network of 50 branches and 50 service centres that cater to over 8,000 channel partners in 730 locations across India.

