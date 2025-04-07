Rashi Peripherals Honored with Two Prestigious Awards by NVIDIA

- Advertisement -

Rashi Peripherals Limited, a leading national distributor of global technology brands in India has been honored with two distinguished awards – ‘Networking Distributor of the Year 2024’ and ‘Distributor of the Year 2024’—announced at the NVIDIA GTC 2025 AI conference. These awards underscore RP Tech’s strength in delivering cutting-edge AI solutions and driving excellence in the technology landscape.

The NVIDIA Partner Awards recognize outstanding contributions across APAC, with India designated as a standalone region. As a distributor for NVIDIA’s full product portfolio, including NVIDIA DGX Supercomputers, Networking Solutions, Software Licenses, Jetson, Pro Viz, Data Center GPUs, and GeForce, RP Tech continues to drive innovation and accessibility in advanced computing.

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, CEO, Rashi Peripherals

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Mr. Rajesh Goenka, CEO of Rashi Peripherals said, “We take immense pride in being a strategic distribution partner for NVIDIA, delivering cutting edge networking and AI-powered technology and solutions to businesses across India. These awards validate our ongoing efforts to create value for our partners and customers by providing seamless access to world-class technology”.

With a robust distribution network, deep market reach, and value-added services, RP Tech has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner for leading global technology brands. The company continues to empower businesses with advanced computing, AI, and networking solutions, further strengthening its leadership in India’s ICT distribution landscape.

The NVIDIA Partner Awards celebrate excellence in driving next-generation computing solutions Last year, the company was also honored for its exceptional performance in accelerating NVIDIA’s high-performance AI and GPU-driven solutions, supporting complex and data-intensive computing environments.

