Rashi Peripherals Expands Enterprise Portfolio, Unlocks Growth with Advanced Solutions

Rashi Peripherals Limited, among the leading national distribution partners for global technology brands in India, has announced authorization to distribute the complete range of Dell Technologies‘ solutions across metro and non-metro markets in India.

Under this new relationship, RP Tech will offer a portfolio of Dell Technology solutions including client, server, storage and networking. This collaboration is aligned with RP Tech’s vision to address the dynamic technology needs and AI demands of enterprises across segments such as enterprise, data center, government, and small and medium businesses (SMBs).

Through its robust nationwide partner network, RP Tech will streamline access to Dell Technologies’ commercial solutions and drive deeper market penetration across India. With its team of Business Development Managers (BDMs) and presales professionals, the company is focused on expanding outreach through targeted engagement with end customers and new channel partners.

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Rashi Peripherals Limited

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, CEO, Rashi Peripherals Limited said, “Our collaboration with Dell Technologies is a strategic milestone in RP Tech’s continued journey of growth and diversification. Over the years, we have consistently expanded our portfolio to align with evolving enterprise needs, and this relationship strengthens our ability to deliver end-to-end commercial solutions across sectors. With our pan-India presence, deep channel engagement, and expanding customer base, we are confident in our ability to drive meaningful growth for Dell’s commercial business in India while reinforcing our position as a leading ICT distribution player.”

The addition of Dell Technologies’ solutions complements RP Tech’s existing offerings and supports its long-term roadmap of building a comprehensive technology distribution platform for Indian enterprises. RP Tech will also invest in regional enablement programs, partner training, and market development initiatives to ensure seamless access and service support.

