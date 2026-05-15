Rashi Peripherals Delivers Steller FY26 revenue of INR 158,273 Mn, Q4 Revenue and PAT Surges 51% And 65% YoY Respectively

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Rashi Peripherals Limited, among the leading national distribution partners for global technology brands in India, announced its results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. The company reported strong growth momentum during the fiscal year, driven by rising demand for ICT products, sustained Tier-2 channel stocking, and favourable pricing trends in key categories such as Components and Storage.

Q4-FY26 Consolidated Financial Performance:

Revenue INR 44,894 Mn YoY Growth: 51.0% EBITDA INR 1,326 Mn YoY Growth: 41.4% EBITDA Margin 2.95% YoY Growth: (20) Bps Net Profit INR 868 Mn YoY Growth: 64.7% Diluted EPS INR 12.49/share YoY Growth: 60.5%

FY26 Consolidated Financial Performance:

Revenue INR 158,273 Mn YoY Growth: 14.9% EBITDA INR 4,587 Mn YoY Growth: 52.8% EBITDA Margin 2.90% YoY Growth: 72 Bps Net Profit INR 2,823 Mn YoY Growth: 34.6% Diluted EPS INR 41.18/share YoY Growth: 30.4%

FY 2025-26 Operational Highlights:

Entered strategic distribution partnerships with Dell Technologies to strengthen the commercial portfolio and Teachmint Technologies to expand offerings in AI-powered classroom and digital learning solutions. Expanded distribution footprint with the addition of new branches

in Nanded, Baramati, and Solapur.

Supported the India launch of ‘Oura’, enhancing presence in the premium health tech and lifestyle technology segment.

Expanded semiconductor footprint with new subsidiaries in India and Singapore, reinforcing focus on high-value growth opportunities.

Conducted an 8-city AI Bootcamp, engaging over 2,500 developers and 300+ CXOs, with a focus on AI infrastructure and real-world use cases.

Delivered all-round growth across Lifestyle & IT Essentials (LIT) and Personal Computing & Enterprise Solutions (PES) verticals.

Recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work’ for the fifth consecutive year, underscoring commitment to a strong workplace culture.

Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited

Mr. Kapal Pansari, Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited commented, “We are pleased to report another strong year of growth for RP tech, driven by our continued focus on strengthening our technology portfolio, expanding market reach, and building future-ready business capabilities. During the year, the industry witnessed pricing pressures and supply-side challenges arising from component shortages and global market volatility. However, prudent business planning and execution, enabled the company to achieve both top-line and bottom-line growth. This was backed by our value-added services to brands and channel partners, strong distribution network, deep OEM relationships, efficient execution capabilities, and diversified product portfolio.

Going forward, our focus remains on expanding into new business verticals, strengthening our distribution network through new markets and channel partners, increasing our focus on AI-led products and solutions, and continuing our sustainability initiatives. We are confident about delivering sustainable long-term growth and creating value for all stakeholders.”

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited said, “RP tech continued its strong growth momentum in Q4-FY26 despite ongoing global market volatility and supply-side challenges. During the quarter, we delivered 51% YoY revenue growth and 65% YoY growth in PAT, supported by healthy demand across both business verticals. We also strengthened our semiconductor initiatives through strategic business expansions to further solidify our positioning across evolving technology ecosystems and reinforce our ability to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities in the Indian technology market. Being the leading AI solutions provider, we are committed to advancing AI adoption by enabling seamless product/solutions availability to the consumer, commercial, and enterprise segments and consistently adding value through our robust distribution network.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Rp Tech

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