Rashi Peripherals Appointed Exclusive Distributor for Quantum in India to Strengthen Enterprise Storage Offerings

Rashi Peripherals Limited, among the leading national distribution partners for global technology brands in India, has been appointed as the exclusive distributor for Quantum Corporation in India. This strategic development is aimed at expanding Quantum’s presence in the fast-growing Indian enterprise storage market, delivering advanced solutions across industries where data protection, scalability, and performance are critical.

Through this collaboration, RP Tech will distribute Quantum’s full portfolio of enterprise storage solutions in India, including ActiveScale® object storage, Scalar® tape libraries, software-defined storage (SDS) like StorNext® file system, and DXi® enterprise backup appliances. This addition enhances RP Tech’s portfolio and allows the company to enter a new business line within the enterprise storage domain.

With data growth being fueled by AI, machine learning, and unstructured data, Indian enterprises are increasingly seeking robust and future-ready storage architectures. The exclusive appointment of RP Tech is designed to meet this demand by leveraging the company’s pan-India distribution network, channel expertise, and strong customer base across key verticals such as BFSI, government, and large enterprises.

Mr. Keshav Choudhary, Whole Time Director of Rashi Peripherals

On the partnership, Mr. Keshav Choudhary, Whole Time Director of Rashi Peripherals said, “Being appointed as the exclusive distributor for Quantum in India is a significant milestone in RP Tech’s growth journey. This addition not only expands our product portfolio but also positions us strongly in the enterprise storage domain. With Quantum’s proven technologies and our nationwide presence, we are well placed to address the evolving needs of BFSI, government, and enterprise customers. Our focus will be on building strong engagement through channel events, partner training, and customer roundtables, ensuring that Quantum’s solutions are delivered with the highest service quality and market reach.”

Mr. Rob Hilligoss, Director, APAC Region, Quantum Corporation

Mr. Rob Hilligoss, Director, APAC Region, Quantum Corporation said, “India is a high-growth, data-driven market where enterprises are rapidly modernizing their storage and data protection infrastructure. By appointing Rashi Peripherals as our exclusive distributor, we are bringing a trusted, long-term collaborator into a critical role. Their deep market expertise and extensive channel ecosystem makes them well-positioned to help us accelerate customer access to Quantum’s enterprise storage portfolio, while offering a superior experience through local engagement, support, and services.”

RP Tech will focus on partner enablement, channel roadshows, and customer roundtables to build awareness and accelerate adoption of Quantum’s enterprise solutions. Over the long term, the collaboration aims to strengthen Quantum’s position in India’s enterprise storage sector and enable RP Tech to expand its footprint in mission-critical technology domains.

