Rashi Peripherals 600 Crore IPO opens on 7 February 2024 at a fixed price band of ₹295 to ₹311 per Equity Share

Rashi Peripherals Limited (“RP Tech”), has fixed the price band of ₹295 to ₹311 per Equity Share for its initial public offer (“IPO” or “Offer”). The IPO will open on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, for subscription and close on Friday, February 9, 2024. Investors can bid for a minimum of 48 Equity Shares and in multiples of 48 Equity Shares thereafter.

The issue is entirely a fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating to ₹6,000 million with no offer for sale component.

Out of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, an amount up to ₹3,260million will be used for prepayment or scheduled re-payment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company, up to ₹ 2,200 million will be for funding working capital requirements of the Company and the balance amount from the net proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Rashi Peripherals Limited was incorporated in 1989. It is one of the fastest growing distribution partners for global technology brands in India in terms of revenue growth between Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2023, according to a Technopak report dated January 19, 2024 mentioned in the red herring prospectus dated January 29, 2024 (“RHP”, and such report, the “Technopak Report”). It differentiates itself by offering end-to-end value-added services such as pre-sale activities, solutions design, technical support, marketing services, credit solutions and warranty management services. As of September 30, 2023, it is a national distribution partner for 52 global technology brands.

It has a pan-India distribution network comprises 50 branches that operate for sales and as service centers and 63 warehouses, covering 680 locations in India, as of September 30, 2023.

The Mumbai-based company is a national distribution partner of global technology brands in product categories such as personal computing, mobility, enterprise, embedded solutions, components, lifestyle, storage and memory devices, power and accessories. It distributes products for global technology brands such as ASUS Global Pte. Ltd., Dell International Services India Private Limited, HP India Sales Private Limited, Lenovo India Private Limited, Logitech Asia Pacific Limited, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Americas, Inc., Western Digital (UK) Limited, Schneider Electric IT business India Private Limited, Eaton Power Quality Private Limited, ECS Industrial Computer Co. Ltd., Belkin Asia Pacific Limited, TPV Technology India Pvt Ltd., LG Electronics India Private Limited, Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation, and Harman International (India) Private Limited among others.

RPTech aims to expand its geographic presence in non-metro cities which includes tier I and tier II cities and other rural geographies which are becoming centre of consumptions for ICT products such as personal computers, smartphones, internet devices, networking devices, according to the Technopak Report.

JM Financial Limited and ICICI Securities Limited are the book running lead managers to the Offer.

