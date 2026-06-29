RAPOO Unveils C1630 4K PTZ Camera for Modern Conference Rooms and Hybrid Workspaces

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RAPOO, a global provider of wireless peripherals and smart productivity solutions, introduces the C1630 Video Conference Camera, a professional-grade solution designed for enterprises, educational institutions, government organizations, and modern workplaces. Combining 4K Ultra-HD video quality, AI-powered tracking, advanced PTZ functionality, and versatile connectivity options, the C1630 is built to support effective communication across boardrooms, classrooms, training environments, and large meeting spaces.

Built to support effective communication across boardrooms, classrooms, and training environments, the RAPOO C1630 combines 4K Ultra-HD video quality, AI-powered tracking, advanced PTZ functionality, and versatile connectivity options in a single device.

Equipped with a high-quality imaging sensor, the camera delivers 4K Ultra-HD resolution, ensuring sharp and detailed visuals for presentations, discussions, and virtual interactions. Its AI-enabled Presenter Tracking and Group Framing technology automatically keeps speakers and participants in focus, helping create a more engaging experience.

The C1630 features 12X Optical Zoom, allowing users to capture speakers, attendees, and presentation content clearly even from a distance. Its integrated Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) mechanism provides smooth operation with 340° horizontal pan and 120° vertical tilt, enabling flexible coverage across conference rooms and meeting spaces.

For easy deployment, the camera supports multiple power options, including USB 5V, DC 12V, and Power over Ethernet (PoE). It also offers broad connectivity through RS232, RS485, RJ45, USB, and HDMI interfaces, making integration with professional AV systems simple and efficient.

Advanced low-light optimization and intelligent noise-reduction technologies help maintain clear visuals in varying lighting conditions. The camera is compatible with leading collaboration platforms, including Zoom, Skype, Google Meet, FaceTime for Mac, QQ, and WeChat.

With true plug-and-play functionality, the RAPOO C1630 requires no additional drivers and supports Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android, enabling quick installation and setup.

Pricing and Availability

The RAPOO C1630 Video Conference Camera, with a 24-month warranty, is available through authorized Rapoo partners and other reseller channels (price on request).

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / RAPOO

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