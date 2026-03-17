Rapoo Teams Up with Mumbai Indians as Official Computer Accessories Partner

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Rapoo India, a leading global brand in wireless peripherals and computer accessories, has announced that it is the Official Computer Accessories Partner of Mumbai Indians. Entering the second year of this partnership, it combines Rapoo’s innovation in technology with the passion and energy of one of the most celebrated teams in global cricket. Through this association, Rapoo aims to bring cricket fans closer to the game while celebrating the vibrant energy that starts with the cricket season and beyond.

As part of the association, exclusive range of Mumbai Indians-inspired Rapoo computer accessories are available in the market, including wireless keyboards, mice, and mousepads designed in the team’s iconic theme. The products combine Rapoo’s advanced technology with the vibrant identity of the Mumbai Indians, allowing fans to showcase their team pride while enhancing their everyday digital experience.

The MI-edition accessories can be purchased through Variety Infotech with pan-India delivery, the Mumbai Indians Official Store – MI Shop and leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and Zepto. Fans can also explore the products through retail outlets across major technology markets in India, ensuring convenient access for those who prefer offline shopping.

To further engage fans during the season, Rapoo will conduct on-ground roadshows and fan giveaway activities across key technology marketplaces in India. These activations will take place at prominent electronics hubs including Lamington Road, Vashi Plaza, and Thane Market in Mumbai; CTC in Hyderabad; Mount Road in Chennai; SP Road in Bengaluru; Tilak Road in Pune; Nehru Place in Delhi; Naza Market in Lucknow; Chandni Market in Kolkata; Shaheed Nagar in Bhubaneswar; Roshpa Tower in Ranchi; Silver Mall in Indore; and MP Nagar in Bhopal. Through these initiatives, Rapoo aims to bring the excitement of cricket and Mumbai Indians closer to fans while giving them a chance to experience the MI-edition accessories first-hand.

Mr. Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary, Regional Director – India & SAARC, MEA, Rapoo said, “We are excited to continue our partnership with Mumbai Indians, a team that represents performance, consistency, and an incredible connection with fans. At Rapoo, we believe technology can enhance everyday experiences, and through this collaboration we aim to bring fans closer to the game with specially designed accessories that combine innovation, style, and team spirit.”

With this partnership, Rapoo continues to strengthen its presence in the Indian market while leveraging the popularity of Mumbai Indians to create deeper engagement with consumers and cricket fans alike.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Rapoo

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