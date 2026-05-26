Rapoo Recognized as Most Innovative Keyboards & Mice Brand of 2025

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Rapoo, a globally recognised brand in wireless peripherals and lifestyle technology products, has been honoured with the prestigious “The Most Innovative Keyboards & Mice Brand of 2025” award at the 18th NCN Innovative Product Awards 2025. The award highlights Rapoo’s continued efforts in delivering innovative, reliable, and high-performance peripherals designed for modern consumers, professionals, and gamers.

Over the years, Rapoo has built a strong reputation for introducing technologically advanced wireless peripherals, gaming accessories, and audio solutions that combine performance, comfort, and reliability. Rapoo’s keyboard and mouse portfolio stands out for its ergonomic designs, seamless multi-device connectivity, precision control, and productivity-focused features, making the products ideal for professionals, multitaskers, gamers, and everyday users alike.

With features such as multi-mode wireless connectivity, premium slim designs, multimedia shortcuts, adjustable DPI tracking, and user-friendly layouts, Rapoo continues to focus on delivering peripherals that enhance convenience, efficiency, and overall user experience. The recognition further strengthens Rapoo’s growing presence in the Indian market and reinforces the brand’s position in the peripherals category.

Mr. Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary, Regional Director India & SAARC,​ MEA – Rapoo

Mr. Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary, Regional Director India & SAARC,​ MEA – Rapoo said, “We are honoured to receive this recognition. Today’s consumers expect peripherals that go beyond basic functionality and seamlessly fit into multi-device lifestyles while delivering comfort, precision, and reliability. At Rapoo, we remain focused on designing peripherals that enhance productivity and everyday user experience. We sincerely thank our customers, partners, and the industry for their continued trust and support, which continues to inspire us to innovate and push boundaries in this category,”

The NCN Innovative Product Awards are regarded as one of the notable industry platforms recognising excellence and innovation across the ICT and consumer technology ecosystem. The 2025 edition celebrated brands and products that are driving transformation through cutting-edge design, advanced functionality, and enhanced user experiences across multiple technology categories.

The recognition further highlights the growing importance of innovation and user-centric design in India’s evolving peripherals and consumer technology market.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Rapoo

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