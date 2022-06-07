RAPOO Launches ‘Ralemo’ Flagship Fashion Series Keyboard and Mouse in India

- Advertisement -

If you have freshly redesigned your office and now find your existing keyboard and mouse showing a tasteless look of the yesteryears? Then it’s high time you take a look at the Ralemo series of lifestyle products from RAPOO. A leader in computer and gaming peripherals, RAPOO introduces its Flagship Ralemo “Pre 5” Multi-Mode Wireless Mechanical Keyboard and Ralemo “Air 1” a Multi-Mode Wireless Optical Mouse in Indian Market for those seeking a premium modern designed pair of input devices on their designer work desks. The Ralemo highlights futuristic technologies such as multi-device connection, multi-wireless connection, rechargeable battery, Wireless/Wired dual mode connection, Silent keys, Backlit keys and wireless charging.

RAPOO Ralemo Pre 5 [Multi-Mode Wireless Mechanical Keyboard]: Built from the ground up, the Ralemo Pre 5 is a Multi-Mode Mechanical Wireless Keyboard that features a premium modern design with cool vintage-style adjustable LED-backlit keys. This wireless keyboard will not only draw attention to your setup but also boasts multiple premium features. Sporting mechanical keys with a lifespan of up to 50 million operations, the keyboard ensures maximum typing comfort and superior key accuracy with a full conflict-free design. Multimedia hotkeys are included to give you quick access to functions like media player, homepage, volume adjustment, and more.

The Ralemo Pre 5 keyboard can pair with multiple devices, and you can switch between them with just one click – be it your Desktop, Laptop, Tablet, or Smartphone. The keyboard uses multi-wireless modes to connect between devices, namely Bluetooth 3.0 or 5.0, and/or a 2.4GHz nano receiver dongle, for a complete interference-free wireless connectivity. Best of all, the keyboard runs on a built-in 4000mAh rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery, so you can enjoy complete wireless freedom without the hassles of replacing any batteries. If it runs out of charge, simply connect the keyboard using a USB C-Type cable and that will start working as a wired keyboard, while simultaneously recharging the internal batteries.

RAPOO Ralemo Air 1 [Multi-Mode Wireless Optical Mouse]: The Ralemo Air 1 Multi-Mode wireless Optical Mouse makes a statement with its one-of-a-kind modern, elegant, yet sturdy, design. It’s beautifully crafted with durable aluminum alloy using a highly compact shape designed for a comfortable grip and a lightweight body that offers a premium feel when being used. Further boosted by a ‘silent click’ feature, the mouse gives you freedom and peace of mind wherever your work is, without disturbing others — perfect for late-night projects when at home, at office, or in public places.

The mouse is a simple 3-button mouse based on a 1600 adjustable dpi invisible optical engine, it comes with Spherical roller type scroller. Similar to the Pre 5 keyboard, the RAPOO Air 1 mouse is also designed using multi-device and multi-wireless technology. It can be paired to multiple devices and switched between them with just a single click. No hassle of battery replacements here too — the Air 1 mouse also uses an eco-friendly 300mAh lithium rechargeable battery offering a 25-day life with 2-3 hours charging and an option of wireless recharging using any Qi-compatible wireless charging pad.

Availability: The RAPOO Ralemo Pre 5 Keyboard and Ralemo Air 1 Mouse are available in Indian market. In Online segment currently both the products are available on eCommerce giant Flipkart and parallelly these are also available through offline IT stores. For user’s choice both these products are available in 4 Pastel designer Blue, Pink, Purple, and Silver color variants and are backed with a 12-month limited replacement warranty.

