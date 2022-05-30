Ranz Launches Affordable New Laptop Adapter with Wide Compatibility and 1-Yr Replacement Warranty

- Advertisement -

VR Global IT Business is a New Delhi (Nehru Place)-based provider of IT & mobile accessories, CCTV cables and imaging consumables under their brand Ranz. Ranz recently launched a new adapter compatibility with a wide range of laptops and 1-yr warranty. All Ranz products are manufactured in world-class factories abroad and quality is checked by dedicated quality control teams. Ranz’s tagline is ‘New Thinking and New Possibilities.’ VR Global has its H.O. in New Delhi, whereas they have distributors in all the major cities of India.

Mr. Anjani Kumar Joriwal, CEO, VR Global IT Business (Brand: Ranz)

Mr. Anjani Kumar Joriwal, CEO, VR Global IT Business (Brand: Ranz), comments, “This new laptop adapter comes with high quality and gives true connect. It is affordable, comes with 1-yr warranty and is compatible with laptops of HP, Lenovo, Dell, Sony, Acer, etc brands. We are expecting good demand for this adapter.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.