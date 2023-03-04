‘Rang de with realme’: Celebrate Holi with realme, in all its colors

- Advertisement - -

realme, the world’s most trusted technology brand, released a Holi special song called ‘Rang De,’ produced by realme Music Studio in collaboration with the up-and-coming music band Bombay Noor.

The song beautifully captures the inclusive spirit of India’s most colourful festival and is composed to get everyone jiving to the track and add a further dash of revelry to the celebrations. In a world that is seldom black or white, Rang De brings with it a vibrancy and spectrum of hues that strike an inner chord of playfulness, mischief, and the spirit of celebration within each one of us.

Mr. Madhav Sheth – CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group,

Mr. Madhav Sheth – CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group, said,“Holi is a festival that truly embodies the spirit of India – vibrant, inclusive, and full of life. In line with this, we’re excited to launch a vibrant Holi track that captures the very essence of this beautiful festival and encourages people to let go of their inhibitions and embrace the beauty of life. At realme, we believe in the Dare to Leap philosophy, and our realme Music Studio is an extension of this ethos which aims to provide a platform for aspiring artists to showcase their talent. Through our music, we aspire to unite the youth of today and celebrate various aspects of life.”

Speaking about the release, Team Bombay Noor adds,“We are thrilled to work with realme and create a musical masterpiece that resonates with the brand’s philosophy of youthful exuberance and vibrancy. With this song, we aim to bring people together through the universal language of music and spread joy and positivity all around. We believe this track will not only entertain our youth but also inspire and motivate them to live life positively and to the fullest.”

The song also features a special realme Holi mystery box to urge realme fans and all other listeners to let their true colors come to the fore on Holi. This mystery box can be filled with cool stickers, a T-shirt, a realme meow, or even a realme product! Users who buy a realme 10 or realme 10 pro 5G smartphone can get a chance to win this amazing Holi mystery box.

More Related : realme

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.