Ramit Luthra Joins Five Tattva Cyberhub Security LLP as Principal Consultant for North America

Five Tattva Cyberhub Security LLP, a leading player in the cybersecurity domain, is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Ramit Luthra as Principal Consultant for North America. Ramit joins the firm with a distinguished career spanning over two decades in leading global technology and operations teams, steering digital strategy, and driving revenue growth for some of the world’s largest organizations.

With extensive experience across diverse industries, including financial services, technology, and consulting, Ramit has held key leadership roles at McKinsey, BlackRock, Citigroup, and most recently, as General Partner at Edward Jones. In his previous roles, Ramit was instrumental in implementing process optimization, automation, and cost reduction strategies that significantly enhanced operational efficiency and accelerated product development timelines.

At Edward Jones, Ramit managed a $500 million budget while spearheading the Technology Infrastructure & Operations division. His leadership transformed legacy systems, integrating advanced AI, cloud, and next-generation solutions that empowered over 50,000 associates globally. Under his guidance, Edward Jones transitioned from a traditional investment advisory firm to a comprehensive wealth management organization, serving more than 8 million clients.

Ramit’s experience in leading large-scale, complex engineering and operations teams, and his ability to streamline technologies for global users, has earned him multiple accolades, including a patent for a SaaS application that revolutionized M&A processes at Citi. As EVP and Global Head of Enterprise Infrastructure & Security Solutions at Citigroup, he managed a global workforce, introduced automation tools, and enhanced productivity for over 500,000 users.

Mr. Manpreet Singh, Co-Founder and Principal Consultant, Five Tattva Cyberhub Security LLP commented, “We are thrilled to have Ramit Luthra join our team as Principal Consultant for North America. His extensive experience in driving digital transformation and operational excellence at Fortune 500 companies is a testament to his leadership and strategic vision. Ramit’s expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our cybersecurity offerings and enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients as they navigate the complexities of today’s digital landscape.”

“We are excited to welcome Ramit Luthra to our team. His expertise in digital transformation, cybersecurity, and process optimization will be invaluable as we expand our footprint in North America,” said Mr. Atul Luthra, Co-Founder of Five Tattva Cyberhub Security LLP. “Ramit’s strategic vision and his passion for leveraging technology to drive efficiency and growth align perfectly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to businesses globally.”

Ramit’s role will focus on providing strategic consulting to Fortune 500 companies, leveraging his vast knowledge in infrastructure engineering, cybersecurity, and AI to help businesses navigate today’s complex digital landscape. His experience will further Five Tattva’s goal of driving innovation and ensuring robust cybersecurity frameworks for clients.

Ramit holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Punjab Engineering College, along with executive education credentials from Columbia and Cornell Universities. He is also an active advocate for community causes, serving on the board of St. Louis Community College and Empower Orphans and has previously served on the advisory boards of ZScaler and Comcast.

With this strategic addition to the team, Five Tattva Cyberhub Security LLP is poised to continue its leadership in cybersecurity, delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled value to clients across North America.

