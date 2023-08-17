Rakhi Delights: Choosing the Perfect Gift for Your Sibling

- Advertisement - -

Brighten your sibling’s day with a heartfelt smile this Rakhi! With Raksha Bandhan 2023 just around the corner, if you tend to leave gift shopping to the last minute, fret not. We’ve got you covered with a selection of meaningful and tech-savvy presents that your loved ones will treasure. Discover a range of products from the renowned brand, ASUS acclaimed for its gaming, consumer lineup, and quality accessories. The tradition of gifting adds joy and excitement to the festivities, especially with thoughtful Rakhi gifts that speak volumes of your affection. Gifts possess the magical ability to convey love and appreciation silently, making your loved ones feel truly cherished and extraordinary.

Discover the ultimate Rakhi gift ideas for your siblings:

ASUS ROG Ally

Introducing the latest sensation in India’s gaming arena – the ROG Ally. Unleash your sibling’s inner pro gamer with unmatched performance that surpasses even the latest gaming consoles. It might look like a console, but don’t be fooled, it has the capability of running high-intensity games at the best quality. The sleek, sharp display promises to ignite joy, showcasing vibrant hues that accentuate every nuance. Designed for comfort and durability, its user-friendly form factor ensures an immersive gaming journey like no other.

The ROG Ally is available for purchase for INR 69,990 on ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop & Flipkart.

2. ASUS ProArt Mouse MD300

Ignite your sibling’s creative flair this Raksha Bandhan with the ASUS ProArt Mouse MD300. This remarkable mouse comes with three buttons, each with professional-grade switches for satisfying tactile clicks. The standout feature is the large independent middle key, which houses a changeable integrated gaming-grade switch, ensuring a seamless feel for both left and right clicks. Offering the best of both worlds, the mouse supports dual connectivity via RF and Bluetooth standards. With the ability to connect to up to 4 devices, effortless device-switching becomes a reality. Elevating its appeal, the ASUS ProArt Mouse excels in fast charging and precise tracking. A mere 1-minute charge gives you 8 hours of usage, and a full charge can last an impressive 150 days. Present the ASUS ProArt Mouse MD300 as a thoughtful Rakhi gift, inspiring your sibling’s creativity while ensuring seamless connectivity and performance.

The ASUS ProArt Mouse MD300 is available for purchase for INR 8,499 on ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop & Flipkart.

3. ASUS Vantage Briefcase 15.6

The ASUS Vantage Briefcase 15.6 is the perfect gift for your sibling this Raksha Bandhan. This stylish and durable bag is made with premium leather on the outside and 1262D ballistic nylon fabric on the inside. The strong and durable nylon fabric will make it water-resistant and tear-proof, ensuring that this will endure the test of time. The padded slots for laptops or tablets keeping the devices safe and secure, even in India’s unpredictable weather. If you’re looking for a thoughtful and practical gift for your sibling this Raksha Bandhan, this stylish, durable Vantage Bag from ASUS is a great option.

The ASUS Vantage Briefcase 15.6 is available for purchase INR 20,990 on ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop & Flipkart.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.