Rajeev Makhani Unveils Revolutionary 64-Point Touch EDLA Panels by Digital Live Services at DIDAC 2024

Digital Live Services (DLS) marked a major milestone in the education technology sector with the unveiling of its innovative 64-point touch EDLA panels at DIDAC 2024, held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. The groundbreaking panels, designed to revolutionize interactive learning, were presented to an excited audience by renowned tech expert Rajeev Makhani.

The new EDLA panels, powered by GOOGLE EDLA technology and featuring AMLOGIC A312D2 chipsets, offer unparalleled performance and responsiveness. Complementing the hardware is India’s very own Mannat Software, preloaded with an extensive range of educational content, making these panels a comprehensive solution for digital classrooms. This integration promises a streamlined, engaging, and interactive learning experience for students across the country.

Mr. Virender Singh Panesar, CEO & Founder, Digital Live Services.

Mr. Virender Singh, CEO of Digital Live Services said, “As a proud Make in India brand, Digital Live Services is on a mission to revolutionize the education sector by bringing world-class technology to every Indian student at an affordable price. Despite challenges, our vision from 2018 is now becoming a reality, and we are committed to bridging the educational technology gap. With the launch of India’s first 64-point touch EDLA panels, we are driving innovation and ensuring that Indian brands are recognized globally. This is just the beginning—our future holds even more groundbreaking advancements for India’s classrooms.”

Mr. Rajeev Makhani

During the event, Mr. Rajeev Makhani shared his enthusiasm, stating, “This is India’s first 64-point touch Google EDLA Interactive Panel, a true game-changer for the education sector. I’m thrilled to be part of this launch, and I can’t wait for educators to experience the incredible possibilities these panels offer.”

DIDAC attendees at the DLS booth (L3) witnessed firsthand how these panels are set to transform the future of education. The showcase highlighted the advanced features and capabilities of the EDLA panels, positioning them as the next big leap in classroom technology.

The event runs from September 18 to 20, and those interested in experiencing the latest in educational technology are invited to visit the DLS booth.

