Rajasthan Computer Traders Association (RCTA) Elections 2025 – A New Era of Leadership on the Horizon

The Rajasthan Computer Traders Association (RCTA) has officially entered the election phase for the year 2025, igniting excitement across the IT trading community. With a robust schedule in place and a dynamic list of candidates, this election promises to shape the future leadership of one of the state’s most influential tech associations.

Key Dates to Remember:

Last Date for Nomination: Saturday, 19th April 2025 (by 5 PM)

Last Date for Nomination Withdrawal: Wednesday, 23rd April 2025 (by 5 PM)

Election Date: Sunday, 4th May 2025

Members will cast their votes to elect dedicated professionals for the following prestigious posts: President, Vice President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, Treasurer, PRO, and two Executive Members.

Meet the Candidates:

PRESIDENT (1 Post):

Mr. Arvind Modi – Bits & Bytes Compusoft Pvt Ltd

Mr. Rakesh Kumar Pandey – Zippy Sales India

Mr. Sudhir Goyal – HBC Computer & Peripherals

VICE PRESIDENT (1 Post):

Mr. Dhiraj Kumar Jain – Infinity Solutions

Mr. Naveen Singhal – Sumanglam IT Solutions

Mr. Vinod Kumar Jasuja – B.D Computronix & Systems

SECRETARY (1 Post):

Mr. Anil Geriani – Marc Infosystems

Mr. Ranjeet Singh Shekhawat – R.S Solution

Mr. Sameer Goyal – Frontline Solutions

JOINT SECRETARY (1 Post):

Mr. Aakash Sharma – Aakash Enterprises

Mr. Dinesh (Deewanshu) Chhabra – Beyond 2000

Mr. Kumud Kumar Jain – Cyber Shoppe

TREASURER (1 Post):

Mr. Amit Chhabra – Com World

Mr. Arvind Bansal – Wellwin Computers & Electronics

Mr. Sachin Gadia – Shree Computers & Networking

PRO (1 Post):

Mr. Daya Shankar Sharma – Divakar Computronix & Systems

Mr. Dharmendra Bothra – Desire IT Solution

Mr. Hemant Bajoria – Harsys Technologies

Mr. Mukesh Chand Jain – Computer Bite

EXECUTIVE MEMBERS (2 Posts):

Mr. Devendra Khandelwal – Kaustubh Business Computers

Mr. Hazari Lal Saini – Nitzz Data Recovery Labs

Mr. Pawan Kumar Nawalkha – Jaytrex Infotech

Mr. Sushil Kumar Bhutani – Galaxy Enterprises

With a rich blend of seasoned veterans and energetic newcomers, the 2025 RCTA elections will be a crucial turning point for the IT trading landscape in Rajasthan. The entire community is eagerly watching as the countdown to May 4th begins.

