Rajasthan Computer Traders Association (RCTA) Elections 2025 – A New Era of Leadership on the Horizon

The Rajasthan Computer Traders Association (RCTA) has officially entered the election phase for the year 2025, igniting excitement across the IT trading community. With a robust schedule in place and a dynamic list of candidates, this election promises to shape the future leadership of one of the state’s most influential tech associations.
Key Dates to Remember:
Last Date for Nomination: Saturday, 19th April 2025 (by 5 PM)
Last Date for Nomination Withdrawal: Wednesday, 23rd April 2025 (by 5 PM)
Election Date: Sunday, 4th May 2025
Members will cast their votes to elect dedicated professionals for the following prestigious posts: President, Vice President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, Treasurer, PRO, and two Executive Members.
Meet the Candidates:
PRESIDENT (1 Post):
Mr. Arvind Modi – Bits & Bytes Compusoft Pvt Ltd
Mr. Rakesh Kumar Pandey – Zippy Sales India
Mr. Sudhir Goyal – HBC Computer & Peripherals
VICE PRESIDENT (1 Post):
Mr. Dhiraj Kumar Jain – Infinity Solutions
Mr. Naveen Singhal – Sumanglam IT Solutions
Mr. Vinod Kumar Jasuja – B.D Computronix & Systems
SECRETARY (1 Post):
Mr. Anil Geriani – Marc Infosystems
Mr. Ranjeet Singh Shekhawat – R.S Solution
Mr. Sameer Goyal – Frontline Solutions
JOINT SECRETARY (1 Post):
Mr. Aakash Sharma – Aakash Enterprises
Mr. Dinesh (Deewanshu) Chhabra – Beyond 2000
Mr. Kumud Kumar Jain – Cyber Shoppe
TREASURER (1 Post):
Mr. Arvind Bansal – Wellwin Computers & Electronics
Mr. Sachin Gadia – Shree Computers & Networking
PRO (1 Post):
Mr. Daya Shankar Sharma – Divakar Computronix & Systems
Mr. Dharmendra Bothra – Desire IT Solution
Mr. Hemant Bajoria – Harsys Technologies
Mr. Mukesh Chand Jain – Computer Bite
EXECUTIVE MEMBERS (2 Posts):
Mr. Devendra Khandelwal – Kaustubh Business Computers
Mr. Hazari Lal Saini – Nitzz Data Recovery Labs
Mr. Pawan Kumar Nawalkha – Jaytrex Infotech
Mr. Sushil Kumar Bhutani – Galaxy Enterprises
With a rich blend of seasoned veterans and energetic newcomers, the 2025 RCTA elections will be a crucial turning point for the IT trading landscape in Rajasthan. The entire community is eagerly watching as the countdown to May 4th begins.
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / RCTA
