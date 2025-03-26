RAH Infotech Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointment of Mr. Jitendra Khadke as Senior Vice President

- Advertisement -

RAH Infotech, India’s leading value-added distributor and provider of cybersecurity and IT solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jitendra Khadke as Senior Vice President. With over 24 years of extensive experience in the IT distribution industry, Mr. Jitendra brings deep expertise in sales leadership, product management, and partner enablement, particularly in the Cybersecurity & Enterprise Software domain.

As Senior Vice President, Mr. Jitendra Khadke will play a pivotal role in spearheading RAH Infotech’s technological strategy, enhancing its product portfolio, and strengthening collaborations with partners and vendors (OEMs). His leadership will focus on driving innovation, optimizing go-to-market strategies, and ensuring the company continues to deliver best-in-class cybersecurity and IT solutions.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Jitendra Khadke, newly appointed Senior Vice President at RAH Infotech stated, “I am thrilled to join RAH Infotech at this exciting juncture. The company has consistently demonstrated its leadership in IT distribution, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise to drive technology adoption, expand our portfolio, and create value for our partners and customers. Together, we will continue to strengthen our position as a trusted distributor and solution provider in the cybersecurity and enterprise software landscape.”

Mr. Jitendra’s appointment underscores RAH Infotech’s commitment to technological excellence and market leadership. Throughout his career, he has successfully led multiple initiatives, driving revenue growth and strengthening business relationships. His expertise spans sales leadership and strategy, where he has developed and executed strategic sales initiatives to expand market share and revenue across multiple product categories. In product management, he has handled a diverse IT product portfolio, ensuring effective product positioning and market success through collaboration with vendors, manufacturers, and internal teams. He has also played a crucial role in partner onboarding and enablement by leading programs that provide technical training, sales support, and strategic business planning to empower partners and accelerate business growth.

Additionally, his extensive experience in OEM collaboration has enabled him to act as a vital link between partners and OEMs, crafting tailored business solutions that align with market needs while ensuring vendor objectives are met. Furthermore, his strong relationship management skills have helped build and maintain key stakeholder relationships in the distribution and vendor ecosystems, ensuring alignment with market trends, product innovations, and sales strategies.

Mr. Ashok Kumar, Founder & Managing Director at RAH Infotech

Mr. Ashok Kumar, Founder & Managing Director at RAH Infotech, welcomed Mr. Jitendra’s appointment, adding: “We are delighted to have Mr. Jitendra join our leadership team. His extensive experience and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in enhancing our technology strategy and driving business growth. With his expertise, we are confident in our ability to scale new heights and deliver unparalleled value to our partners and customers.” With this strategic appointment, RAH Infotech reinforces its commitment to innovation and growth, further strengthening its position as a leading player in the IT distribution industry.

